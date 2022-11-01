ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio St gets by Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2 Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday. The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Northwestern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's game day in the Buckeye State. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) takes on Northwestern (1-7) at noon at Ryan Field. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bells joins Good Day Columbus with his best score prediction. For more Ohio State football content click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Warm temps and sunshine to arrive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wind is picking up and will get much stronger on Saturday. Temperatures will be in record-setting territory and rain will move into the region for the afternoon and evening. Windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston on Saturday. Improving Sunday. WIND ADVISORY for...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: After foggy start, pleasant evening on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fog finally cleared, and we have a beautiful afternoon and evening in progress. Temperatures will remain mild and we have another chance for patchy fog Friday morning. Looking windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday. CHIME IN | Share, view...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tips to make the perfect gravy this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanksgiving is almost here and finding the perfect gravy recipe can be a struggle. Chef Michael Wilson from The Keep Restaurant at Hotel Leveque joins Good Day Columbus with tips to make the perfect gravy. The Keep will serve a thanksgiving buffet November 25th from...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gas prices on the rise in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national price of gas is on the rise. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. Last year, the national average price of gas was $3.42 per gallon. In Columbus, the average price of gas is $3.89 per gallon. AAA reports...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Giant Eagle closing all stores on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Giant Eagle Inc. announced Thursday it is closing all of its Giant Eagle and Market District locations on Thanksgiving Day. “After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year,” Giant Eagle Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dan Donovan said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tanger Outlets Columbus announces Black Friday weekend hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite the ease of online shopping, there's still something fun about spending the Friday after Thanksgiving fighting traffic under a gray Ohio sky and standing in long lines at the outlet malls. OK, maybe that doesn't sound very inviting, but if you're up for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Nitro Extreme

Cam gets an adrenaline rush with Nitro Extreme, rolling through Heath, Ohio through Sunday with CRAZY motor stunt shows . The high octane event features stunt cars, motorcycles and some of the same drivers from the Fast & Furious franchise! Tickets and more information at NitroExtreme.com.
HEATH, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Popeyes is giving out free chicken sandwiches for a week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Popeyes is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day for an entire week!. Customers can snag a free chicken sandwich with the purchase of a chicken sandwich combo. The deal is available until Nov. 9. Sandwiches are available in classic or spicy. Customers can only access...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people injured in north Columbus car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured, including a child, in a north Columbus car crash early Thursday morning. Police said the accident happened along Maize Road around 1 a.m. One person was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The child was taken to Nationwide Children's...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 unique combinations for National Sandwich Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — It can be the perfect mid day snack or a lunchtime staple , from BLT's to Reubens or the original chicken sandwich! Food blogger and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus with three unique sandwich ideas to celebrate national Sandwich Day!. 1. PB,...
