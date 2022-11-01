ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, WV

theriver953.com

Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg

Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic

A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
PORT REPUBLIC, VA
fox5dc.com

7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD
Government Technology

Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers

(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTAJ

Man sentenced for using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020. John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
royalexaminer.com

Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
FRONT ROYAL, VA

