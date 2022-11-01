Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
Hampshire County Authorities investigate a homicide
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reports the continued investigation of a homicide that occurred last Wed. Oct. 26. Detectives determined the incident was isolated when two males apparently got into a situation that escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane near...
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to school
SHENANDOAH, Va. – County law enforcement officers responded to reports of a student in possession of possible weapon during classes at Page County High School on Friday, November 4.
Death Of Maryland Man Found In Homemade Lab With Chemicals Under Investigation By State Police
The death of a man found dead in Washington County by Maryland State Police troopers surrounded by “an excessive amount of unknown chemicals” in a homemade laboratory is under investigation. Bradley Ray Roberts, 60, was pronounced dead in his Foxville Road home in Smithsburg on Thursday, Nov. 3...
wfmd.com
Washington County Man Found Dead In Home With Lab & Chemicals
Family members say they hadn’t spoken to the man in several day. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- A Washington County man was found dead inside a residence on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3 after his family requested a welfare check. The man was identified as 60-year-old Bradley Ray Roberts of...
Man found dead inside suspected meth lab in Western Maryland
A 60-year-old man was found dead inside his homemade laboratory in Western Maryland, where he apparently had been making ecstasy and meth.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Maryland home with 'excessive' amount of unknown chemicals
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A welfare check turned into a death investigation when police found a man dead, lying in front of a homemade lab with unknown chemicals in Maryland, police said. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a Foxville Road home in Smithsburg around 11 a.m....
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg
Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
WHSV
PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic
A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
fox5dc.com
7 hurt in wrong-way crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say five people, including two children, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in Loudoun County. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on eastbound Harry Byrd Highway at Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area. Police say a woman was driving a sedan in the...
Woman Threatens To Shoot Tellers During Mercersburg Bank Robbery: Police
A woman threatened to shoot tellers at a bank during a robbery on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The woman pictured walked into the Community State Bank on the 300 block of North Main Street in Mercersburg Borough around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the police release.
FCI Hazelton inmate facing 11 new counts
A Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) Hazelton inmate has been charged federally with 11 new counts.
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Wednesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
Government Technology
Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers
(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
Man sentenced for using shock collar, pepper spray on kids
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020. John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty […]
royalexaminer.com
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
royalexaminer.com
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
2K gallons of oil spilled in Somerset County, crews to spend weeks cleaning up
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company in Stoystown announced Monday that they are actively working to clean up heating oil that was spilled into the surrounding environment. On Thursday, Oct. 27, approximately 2,000 gallons of No. 2 heating oil was spilled from one of the buildings at Highland Tank & Manufacturing Company in Quemahoning […]
