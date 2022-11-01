Read full article on original website
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Ultralife's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Ultralife ULBI brought in sales totaling $33.23 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 147.64%, resulting in a loss of $242 thousand. Ultralife reached earnings of $508 thousand and sales of $32.13 million in Q2. What Is Return On Invested Capital?. Earnings data without...
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock
Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Looking Into Zynex's Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Zynex ZYXI earned $4.87 million, a 45.64% increase from the preceding quarter. Zynex also posted a total of $41.52 million in sales, a 12.95% increase since Q2. Zynex earned $3.35 million, and sales totaled $36.76 million in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without...
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the "Company"), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol TLGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol TLGA — and units — ticker symbol TLGA.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Compass Minerals Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass...
Earnings Preview For Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products MWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Mueller Water Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Expert Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics
Within the last quarter, PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average price target of $49.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $44.00.
Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.
Expert Ratings for Watts Water Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Watts Water Technologies WTS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Robinhood Traders Beat The S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Analyzing BP's Short Interest
BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
