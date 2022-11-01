LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the Cleveland guards’ latest two-man show while the Cavs improved to 8-1, extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017 during James’ final season with his hometown club. Cleveland hasn’t made the playoffs without James on its roster since 1998, but this current group appears primed to make its own history. The Cavs trailed by 12 points in the first half against Los Angeles, but smoothly surged away from the inconsistent Lakers with a prolonged run in the second half. James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-7 with their second straight home defeat. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists with seven turnovers in another lively performance as a reserve, but the Lakers had no defensive answers for Mitchell or Garland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO