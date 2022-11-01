Read full article on original website
Related
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the Cleveland guards’ latest two-man show while the Cavs improved to 8-1, extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017 during James’ final season with his hometown club. Cleveland hasn’t made the playoffs without James on its roster since 1998, but this current group appears primed to make its own history. The Cavs trailed by 12 points in the first half against Los Angeles, but smoothly surged away from the inconsistent Lakers with a prolonged run in the second half. James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-7 with their second straight home defeat. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists with seven turnovers in another lively performance as a reserve, but the Lakers had no defensive answers for Mitchell or Garland.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Raptors (11.06.22)
The Bulls (5-5) travel “North of the Border” to Toronto, Ontario, to take on the hometown Raptors (5-4) in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Today’s game also marks Chicago’s fourth game in six days, and the Bulls’ fourth (of 13) back-to-backs this season. The series shifts to Chicago tomorrow night with a little later than normal tip-off set for 7:45 pm.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Pelicans
Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:45 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a hard-fought victory over Miami on Friday, the Pacers (4-5) will try to move to .500 on the season on Monday night, when they host New Orleans (5-4) in the second game of a four-game homestand. Indiana put together...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Player Usage Ratings To Watch
Usage rate is a key stat for fantasy basketball. It is defined as the percentage of team plays used by a player when they are on the floor. It’s important because it indicates how large of a role a player has within his team’s offense, which means how many opportunities he’ll have to score. Let’s dive into this stat and highlight some players who have seen noteworthy increases or decreases compared to last season and what it means for their fantasy outlook moving forward.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Lakers
The red-hot Cavaliers look to make it eight straight when they take their roadshow out West – tipping off the next leg of the trip with a pair in Tinseltown, beginning with this afternoon’s matchup with LeBron and the Lakers. The Wine & Gold started the trip in...
NBA
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games
BROOKLYN — “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.
NBA
"We're So Unselfish" | Utah Finishes Hollywood Trip With Showdown Against The Clippers
When the season began on October 19, few people around the league had pegged the Jazz as one of the best teams. In fact, most people assumed Utah — given all of their offseason trades and change — was more likely to be closer to the worst record in the league than the best.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.06.22
GAME NIGHT FROM TORONTO: Bulls ( 5-5, 2-3 on the road) at Raptors: ( 5-4, 3-1 at home). 5PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 4:45 CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 5PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25ppg. Raptors: Siakam: 24ppg. LEADING...
NBA
NBA to stream all 15 election eve games for free on the new NBA App
The NBA today announced that all 15 games on Monday, Nov. 7 will be available for free on the new NBA App. All 30 NBA teams will be in action with games starting at 7 p.m. ET with the Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets and all subsequent matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart.
NBA
Raptors' Pascal Siakam out at least 2 weeks with adductor strain
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a right adductor muscle strain and will be reevaluated in two weeks, the team said Sunday. The adductor muscles connect the hips to the thighs and help support leg movement. Siakam underwent further imaging on Saturday following his early exit from...
NBA
"Every One Of The Five Guys Can Beat You" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Los Angeles
At this point, the Jazz feel as if they're done surprising people and just playing basketball. Behind five players in double figures, Utah took control in the fourth quarter before eventually taking down the Los Angeles Lakers 130-116 on Friday night. "I thought we made quick decisions tonight offensively," head...
NBA
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
NBA
Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
NBA
Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Preview
ORLANDO – For a team looking to make the most of their current seven-game homestand, the Orlando Magic provided quite the opening act. Orlando defeated the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in a thrilling back-and-forth battle that came down to the final possession. Now, the Magic...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
NBA
Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain with 79th triple-double, now 6th all-time
The triple-double mark for big men now centers on Nikola Jokic. The reigning, back-to-back KIA MVP posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in Thursday’s 122-110 win over the Thunder, elevating him into sole possession of 6th place on the all-time list – one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Justin Fields gives Chicago hope in Week 10
The Chicago Bears probably aren't going anywhere this season. They're 3-6, 1-5 in the NFC, and moved two key defensive players at the NFL trade deadline. The goal is to improve and evaluate, get ready for a better day down the road. But it looks like they’ve found something at...
NBA
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'harmed a lot of people' with recent actions
LOS ANGELES – Lakers star LeBron James said that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people” by recently promoting an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter account. “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are or what position...
Comments / 0