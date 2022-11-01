Read full article on original website
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
clintoncountydailynews.com
Special Needs Prom Held At Frankfort Moose Lodge
The Clinton County Autism Support Group held a prom for the special needs community. This year’s Prom Theme was “The Masquerade Ball”. Prom colors were black,Red & Silver. Many were in attendance. The Autism support group would like to say thank you to their community partner this...
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
WLFI.com
Food Finders and Two Men And A Truck Team Up for Drive Away Hunger
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Finders Food Bank has a new partner to help fight hunger in Greater Lafayette. Two Men And A Truck is teaming up with Food Finders for the Drive Away Hunger Fall Food Drive. This comes amid high inflation and more people turning to food banks.
WIBC.com
Ground Broken On Next Phase Of Massive Solar Farm Project In Northern Indiana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning. The kangaroo originally went missing on […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Jane Gorham Clark
Jane Gorham Clark passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Arborwood by Shoup’s, 100 Golf Preserve Lane, Frankfort, IN 46041. This informal open house will celebrate Jane and her laughter. There will be a brief program at 3:00 pm. Contributions in Jane’s memory are preferred to the Antioch Church Building Fund, 4625 South State Road 39, Frankfort, IN 46041. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 South Main Street, Frankfort, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com where you may leave a message for the family.
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2105 Joyce Drive.
WLFI.com
Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute
Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year. Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute. Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman
UPDATE: Cathy Weliever was found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and […]
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
Kokomo woman dies after apartment fire, police & fire marshal now investigating
A Howard County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Tonya Bergen-Rowe of Kokomo out of the burning apartment, but she died at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping
INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
