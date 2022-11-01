ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Special Needs Prom Held At Frankfort Moose Lodge

The Clinton County Autism Support Group held a prom for the special needs community. This year’s Prom Theme was “The Masquerade Ball”. Prom colors were black,Red & Silver. Many were in attendance. The Autism support group would like to say thank you to their community partner this...
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Food Finders and Two Men And A Truck Team Up for Drive Away Hunger

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Finders Food Bank has a new partner to help fight hunger in Greater Lafayette. Two Men And A Truck is teaming up with Food Finders for the Drive Away Hunger Fall Food Drive. This comes amid high inflation and more people turning to food banks.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Ground Broken On Next Phase Of Massive Solar Farm Project In Northern Indiana

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning. The kangaroo originally went missing on […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Jane Gorham Clark

Jane Gorham Clark passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Arborwood by Shoup’s, 100 Golf Preserve Lane, Frankfort, IN 46041. This informal open house will celebrate Jane and her laughter. There will be a brief program at 3:00 pm. Contributions in Jane’s memory are preferred to the Antioch Church Building Fund, 4625 South State Road 39, Frankfort, IN 46041. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 South Main Street, Frankfort, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com where you may leave a message for the family.
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute

Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year. Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute. Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman

UPDATE: Cathy Weliever was found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and […]
DARLINGTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled

ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
ATTICA, IN
WTHR

Lafayette Square Mall won't reopen for holiday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season. The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy