Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Local surgical center recognized for hip, knee replacement excellence
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Powder River Surgery Center in Gillette was recently recognized for excellence regarding knee and hip replacements, according to Campbell County Health. The recognition comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming making the PRSC the first, and only, Blue Circle of Excellence Center for knee and hip replacements, per CCH.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell elections coordinator reminds voters to bring ID, not ‘over-vote’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County tends to see more voters in mid-term general primary elections compared with those years’ general elections, Elections Coordinator Michelle Leiker said this afternoon. Yet, so far, the county has seen the opposite in this year’s general election, she said. Leiker said the...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Nov. 1, E. Highway 14-16, GPD. Officers responded to the Howard Johnson...
county17.com
Hospital maintains no one was fired with APW agreement
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health insists a number of physicians who left in the wake of an agreement with Aligned Providers Wyoming did so of their volition. The agreement in question was officially announced earlier this month and was characterized by CCH as an attempt to strengthen both their emergency department and the organization’s hospitalist program, which will now be staffed by APW.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 31
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 31
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Escape, Oct. 28, VOA, CCSO. Volunteers of America reported at about 9:19 p.m....
county17.com
Blustery, warm day ahead of possible snow tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The winds will blow — at times gusting in excess of 40 mph — and combine with dry, warm air to create a potential fire threat hours before snow could fall on Campbell County. Today should see a temperature swing of more than 40...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) ‘The Halloween House’ residents take delight in a fun-filled fright
GILLETTE, Wyo. — For about 15 years, Ted Watkins’ love of decorating for Halloween has grown and grown. While his home, at 1102 Lexington Court in Gillette, had some decorations earlier in October, on Oct. 30, that all began to change, as he led his family in disinterring an arsenal of spooky creations that they’d hidden in their garage: pumpkins, witches, animatronics, life-sized replicas, special projectors, handmade decorations, a Halloween truck decked out with skeletons, a car like the one that was in Stephen King’s “Christine” and much more. New this year are a 12-foot inferno pumpkin, a stack of pumpkins and some projectors, his wife, Deana Watkins, said.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0