Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce One-Night-Only Co-Headlining Show in Texas: 'Two Icons'
The pair will share the stage in Arlington, Texas in April They've both had long, influential careers, but Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have never shared a stage — until now. The legendary musicians announced Wednesday that they'll team up for a one-night-only concert in April that'll take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. "Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023," Nicks wrote on social media of the show, which is being billed as a performance that'll feature "Two...
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
Ovechkin of Capitals scores 786th goal, ties Howe for most with one team
Forward equals Hockey Hall of Famer in loss to Red Wings. Alex Ovechkin beats Ville Husso, scoring his 786th career goal and tying Gordie Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. 00:40 •. Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most goals with one team with...
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 3 at Tampa Bay
TAMPA, FL. - Defenseman Calvin de Haan is expected to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The left-handed defenseman has been out of the lineup since Saturday, October 22 in Calgary due to an injury. de Haan scored in that game, his first goal and point of the season.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
NHL
VGK Announce Updated National Television Broadcast Schedule
VEGAS (November 4, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 4, an updated schedule of national television broadcasts for the team during the 2022-23 regular season. The Golden Knights have been featured in two national broadcasts already this season, October 11 in Los Angeles and October 25 in San Jose, which both aired exclusively on ESPN and resulted in wins for the club.
NHL
Laine disappointed with Blue Jackets' Global Series losses in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland -- Patrik Laine didn't want to reflect on the good that happened this week in his return to his hometown. The pain of another loss, another game the Columbus Blue Jackets let get away, was too raw to allow the forward much room for positivity. So, after a...
NHL
Red Wings honor 1996-97 championship team in pregame ceremony
Detroit re-raises banner, celebrates 25th anniversary of Stanley Cup title. Before taking on the Capitals, the Red Wings hold a special pregame ceremony and banner raise for the 1996-97 Stanley Cup Champions. 01:37 •. The building has changed and so have many of the hairlines and waistlines. None of that...
NHL
Avalanche effort out of this world in NHL Global Series sweep
TAMPERE, Finland -- As Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen were making their way to the interview podium after a 5-1 Colorado Avalanche victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Global Series at Nokia Arena on Saturday, they passed a group of wide-eyed kids decked out in hockey jerseys who were staring at them.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
Perbix scores first NHL goal to lift Lightning past Sabres
TAMPA -- Nick Perbix broke a third-period tie with his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, and Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (7-4-1), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Brian Elliott made 21 saves.
NHL
Different rink, same lineup, and Wedgewood is ready
The Stars will get a new experience on Thursday, as they play at Mullett Arena, the brand-new home of the Arizona Coyotes. The team moved from Glendale over the summer and is playing at a new building on the campus of Arizona State University. They share the building with the Sun Devils, so there is a definite collegiate vibe that will make it unique in the NHL.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets finish time in Finland with loss
Jenner scores, Korpisalo returns in a setback against the Avalanche. The Blue Jackets' time in Finland for the NHL Global Series came to a close with a 5-1 loss to Colorado in Tampere. Colorado scored three goals in a 3:28 span of the second period to break a 1-1 tie and take control in a loss that became the Jackets' fifth straight setback. Boone Jenner scored the lone CBJ goal in the contest.
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche (NHL Global Series game 2)
Columbus finishes its stay in Finland with a Saturday rematch against Colorado. Columbus took a step in the right direction as Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist in his hometown and the team scored its first power-play goal of the season Friday night, but it wasn't enough as Colorado scored thrice in the third period to take a 6-3 win over Columbus. There's little time to wallow, though, as the Blue Jackets and Avs are right back at it to conclude the NHL Global Series games today in Tampere, Finland.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Forward excited how his game, team's play are heading in right direction. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 17-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), who received an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list presented by BioSteel, has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 13 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
NHL
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
NHL
Tanev's late goal helps Kraken hand Penguins seventh straight loss
PITTSBURGH -- Brandon Tanev scored with 3:39 remaining in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their seventh straight loss with a 3-2 win at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Tanev, who played for Pittsburgh from 2019-2021, scored with a wrist shot in the slot off...
NHL
Boston Bruins Issue Update on Derek Forbort
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins have issued the following update on Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort :. On November 3, Forbort underwent a successful open reduction and internal fixation surgery on his right middle finger. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matt Leibman at MGB. The expected recovery time is four to six weeks.
