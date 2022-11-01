Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
How your windows can affect the temperature in your home
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22:Next Door & Window’s Amer Khan joins the program to talk about how your windows can be a reason your house is cold in the winter and how they can help you fix the problem! To learn more about what Next Door & Window can do for your home go to nextdoorandwindow.com or call 1-630-755-6681.
Where’s the best Italian beef sandwich in Chicago?
Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to share his review of Zaza’s Pizzeria. He also discusses his guide to Italian beef, his favorite shops, and answers the age old question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?”.
This is one of Chicago’s greatest architectural achievements
Author of “Who Is The City For?“, Blair Kamin, joins Bob Sirott to discussed what he included in his book, his early competition with Lee Bey, and what areas of the city should be refreshed. He also talks about what he thinks is one of Chicago’s greatest architectural achievements and his process for critiquing architecture.
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
Be careful of cheap water heater cleaning deals
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/22/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to remind you to be careful of cheap water heating cleaning deals. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
Thought Leader Dan Barrins analyzes Chicago’s rising commercial rates
Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) tells Steve Grzanich why the mortgage rates for major Chicago commercial properties are rising in today’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Later, Dan discusses the concerning vacancy rate on State St. in downtown Chicago.
Take caution when applying for a seasonal holiday job
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to share details about scammer’s using Oprah Winfrey’s name on weight loss gummies and individuals pretending to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. He also talked about fake bank notices and holiday hiring scams.
Wintrust Business Minute: Rent increases moderate in downtown Chicago
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Rent increases are moderating in Chicago’s downtown. Crain’s says new data shows rent at top tier apartment buildings fell about a dime per square foot in the third quarter but was still 8.5% higher than last year. Integra Realty Resources compiles the stats.
Chris Schafer and Heavy Smoke BBQ on taking the title at The Jack and excitement for ‘Saluting With Smoke’
World Champion Pitmaster of Heavy Smoke BBQ, Chris Schafer joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Chris talks about making BBQ History recently by winning “The Jack” and the excitement to be in Yorkville Illinois to help headline Saluting With Smoke. Saluting With Smoke, presented by Sean Young and Mission Zero Hundred Hours, is a BBQ competition and festival raising funds and awareness for veterans and the challenges they face. This year top Pitmasters are paired with a branch of service in the Battle of the Branches where the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard are represented. For more information on Saluting With Smoke and the important work of Mission Zero Hundred Hours go to https://mzhh.org/
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Don’t go crazy counting votes, again, and again…
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/04/2022): As the clock winds down on the 2022 midterm elections, John Kass and Jeff Carlin look at the hair-on-fire antics of the media, what happens when media and political parties work in concert to alter the voting landscape, and call for everyone to relax. Plus, is Kasso the right candidate for you? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Celebrate the Marine Corps 247th birthday with the Chicago Marines Foundation
With Veterans Day around the corner, John Landecker fills in for Dave Plier and is joined by Joe Franzese, former U.S. Marine and Board Member for the Chicago Marines Foundation. Joe talks about the upcoming 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and how the Chicago Marines Foundation is celebrating at Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville on Thursday, November 10th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chicagomarinesfoundation.org.
The ties between domestic violence and animal welfare
Dr. Kurt Venator, Chief Veterinary Officer at Purina explains that domestic violence and animal welfare are tied together. For starters abuse often includes the pet(s). Also, most people have a pet, and domestic violence victims aren’t exceptions. One problem, which Purina and the non-profit Red Rover are working on is to find pet-friendly places where the entire family – including the pet – can safely escape. To support this need, the Purple Leash Project was created.
