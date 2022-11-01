World Champion Pitmaster of Heavy Smoke BBQ, Chris Schafer joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Chris talks about making BBQ History recently by winning “The Jack” and the excitement to be in Yorkville Illinois to help headline Saluting With Smoke. Saluting With Smoke, presented by Sean Young and Mission Zero Hundred Hours, is a BBQ competition and festival raising funds and awareness for veterans and the challenges they face. This year top Pitmasters are paired with a branch of service in the Battle of the Branches where the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard are represented. For more information on Saluting With Smoke and the important work of Mission Zero Hundred Hours go to https://mzhh.org/

YORKVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO