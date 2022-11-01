Read full article on original website
Further Valorant UI changes planned as players request revert
Riot changed up Valorant’s main menu interface in patch 5.08, modernizing it. However, players weren’t satisfied with the update after removing all the one-click access to tabs. The developers are heeding that feedback, with changes planned for Valorant patch 5.10. Valorant’s UI received a significant overhaul in October...
Modern Warfare 2 November 4 patch notes: Weapon tuning returns, bug fixes, more
Infinity Ward deployed Modern Warfare 2’s first official update on November 4, addressing performance issues, bug fixes, and the return of Weapon Tuning. Given Modern Warfare 2’s numerous glaring issues at launch, be it game-breaking bugs or frustrating changes, developers are looking to resolve the most problematic setbacks as quickly as possible.
Overwatch 2 devs confirm big changes to DPS role passive coming soon
Overwatch 2’s new DPS passive is going to be getting a major rework already and the changes will be here sooner than you think. The developers of Overwatch 2 are doing some fine-tuning to the DPS role passive in a future update planned for the game’s second season.
Pokemon Go trainers split after recent map changes affect spawns
The community of Pokemon Go players is left split after recent map changes have affected in-game spawn points in different ways for players. On October 20, 2022, Niantic revealed that they had plans to update the in-game map for the first time in nearly three years. The update would affect...
Overwatch 2 players want scrapped environmental feature to return
Overwatch 2 players continue to wonder why features like the environmental kill icon were not implemented in the sequel. Overwatch’s Killfeed displays need-to-know information about the match in a corner of the HUD. Most importantly, these details consist of who killed who and how. If one player takes out...
Secret Seer nerf removes his Recon class in Apex Legends Season 15
Seer has been hit with a secret nerf in Apex Legends Season 15, completely removing his class Passive with no mention of the change in the Eclipse patch. While Apex Legends Season 15 may have introduced the Broken Moon map, Catalyst, and the long-awaited gifting feature, it didn’t include any Legend balance changes.
Halo Infinite Winter Update: Ranked improvements, new maps & everything we know
The Winter Update for Halo Infinite is shaping up to be the biggest one yet for the Microsoft exclusive, so let’s break down everything we know so far before it drops later this month. Halo Infinite has been out for almost a year, and despite initial reception to the...
Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends
A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics. Despite this,...
Apex Legends players left confused over strange KD ratio glitch in Season 15
Apex Legends players have found an interesting bug outside of gameplay, which displays a player’s Kill/Death ratio higher than what it should be. Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here, offering up a bunch of brand-new content like the expansive Broken Moon map. Though, another massive game update means...
GTA Online player trolled by Casino Lucky Wheel with “worst” ever mystery prize
The Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel remains a big attraction for GTA Online players, but one user recently unlocked the “worst” mystery prize. Rockstar Games added the Lucky Wheel to Grand Theft Auto Online a little over three years ago. Notably, the gambling machine launched alongside the Diamond Casino & Resort update, which introduced a casino to the Vinewood area.
Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the most “creative” new map ever
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 users are lauding the Zarqwa Hydroelectric map as one of the “most creative” locales from Infinity Ward. The multiplayer maps in Call of Duty: MW2 remain a topic of discussion amongst players navigating their way through the sequel. Infinity Ward went above...
Rockstar insider predicts GTA 6 reveal imminent with “community update”
A prominent Rockstar Games insider believes that GTA 6’s official reveal could be happening very soon as fans grow impatient for a release date. GTA 6 is already one of the most anticipated games of all time and despite early footage of the installment leaking in a major hack, Rockstar has remained mum on its details, not even officially revealing its name.
Swagg reveals best Kastov-74u class in Modern Warfare 2 after pros ban it in tournaments
The Kastov-74u has taken an early lead as one of the top meta guns in Modern Warfare 2, with CDL pros even banning it from competitive play because it’s just so good. Now, FaZe Clan star Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has given players his best 74u loadout in multiplayer.
Best RAAL MG Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
LMGs are underrated but powerful weapons in Modern Warfare 2, and the RAAL MG is one of the strongest the category has to offer. Check out the best RAAL MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 below, complete with the top attachments and Perks. With over 40 primary weapons to choose...
Finalmouse teases gaming keyboard with built-in display
Finalmouse, known for its titular gaming mice, is designing a gaming keyboard with built-in display, with more details coming December 17, according to the company. Finalmouse is primarily known for its gaming mice, which are often hyped to high heaven and immediately sold out. Their TenZ collab gaming mouse sold through $7m in sales in a single day. However, it appears that lofty claims of being the best gaming mouse have since been debunked.
ImperialHal shows why RE-45 is “broken” in Apex Legends Season 15
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen thinks RE-45 is “broken” in Season 15 since it’s been moved to the Care Package. Before the Season 15 update, a lot of Apex Legends players would have labeled the RE-45 as one of the weakest weapons in the Outlands.
Team Insight wins The Flank $30K Modern Warfare 2 tournament: Final results
The Flank, the Call of Duty esports Twitch show hosted by former pro Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto, just hosted a $30,000 Modern Warfare 2 tournament for current and former pros alike. While it was ultimately Team Insight that came out on top, here’s a full rundown on how it played out.
Overwatch 2 player thanks random Genji after kind gesture
An Overwatch 2 player has shared the heartwarming story of their encounter with a Genji player during a recent match. The public often regards the Overwatch community as one filled with toxicity, a label placed on it by regular players and non-fans alike. Many would argue this represents a fair...
Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition: Price & what’s included
If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet edition console, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll show you where to buy it, the prices, and what’s included. Pokemon trainers around the world can’t wait to jump into the Paldea...
How to ignite structures in Fortnite
If you’re wondering how to ignite structures in Fortnite to complete all of The Herald Quests, then our simple guide has got you covered. The Herald Quests have arrived in Fortnite, finally giving Battle Pass owners a chance to unlock this season’s secret skin as well as matching cosmetics including a back bling, pickaxe, and alternate outfit.
