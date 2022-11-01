Finalmouse, known for its titular gaming mice, is designing a gaming keyboard with built-in display, with more details coming December 17, according to the company. Finalmouse is primarily known for its gaming mice, which are often hyped to high heaven and immediately sold out. Their TenZ collab gaming mouse sold through $7m in sales in a single day. However, it appears that lofty claims of being the best gaming mouse have since been debunked.

1 DAY AGO