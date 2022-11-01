PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The redrawn congressional districts in Arizona set up several close races, including the new District 4, representing parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler. The race for District 4 is on between Democrat congressman Greg Stanton, who is running for re-election, and newcomer Republican Kelly Cooper. Cooper is a restaurant owner and new to the political world. He is one of the candidates the GOP hopes will help the party take control of the House of Representatives.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO