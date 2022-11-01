Read full article on original website
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The redrawn congressional districts in Arizona set up several close races, including the new District 4, representing parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler. The race for District 4 is on between Democrat congressman Greg Stanton, who is running for re-election, and newcomer Republican Kelly Cooper. Cooper is a restaurant owner and new to the political world. He is one of the candidates the GOP hopes will help the party take control of the House of Representatives.
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Count Arizona as another state where Republicans could pick up a Senate seat and flip the chamber. Polls show a statistical tie in the race between Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly and Republican tech investor and political newcomer Blake Masters. Kelly, an astronaut, won in 2020 by 2.4%...
Voters split nearly evenly on which party’s candidate they would cast their ballots for in this week’s midterm elections, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll. The survey, released on Sunday, found that 49 percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate, compared to 48 percent who said they would vote for the Democrat, a small gap well within the margin of error.
“Please think about crime as you vote, but please don’t think about all the crimes the leaders of our party have condoned and committed.” | Opinion
(CNN) - Former President Barack Obama was blunt about the stakes in Arizona when he campaigned for Democrats on the midterm ballot this past week. If Republicans win key offices in the state, said Obama, “democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona. That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.” He’s not wrong.
