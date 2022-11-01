ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle on US-158 in Kill Devil Hills

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kill Devil Hills say a man died after he collided with a vehicle while riding a bike in Kill Devil Hills Monday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday on US-158. A Dodge Caravan was traveling north on US-158. 27-year-old Adam Alexander Simon was on a Trek bicycle crossing US-158 from West to East at Avalon Drive when the vehicle and the bicycle collided.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and called 911.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Simon was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there were no signs of impairment with the driver. There are no charges currently pending in connection with the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Kill Devil Hills Police at (252) 449-5337.

