Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
Virtual Heritage Café Presents “Uncovering Hidden Stories Through Local History Collections”
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office, Tacoma Public Library’s Northwest Room and Community Archives Center have partnered to present about how new technologies and community outreach are helping to surface hidden stories that have been left out of mainstream historical conversations. On Thursday,...
The Suburban Times
13th Annual Fallen Officers Food Drive
Lakewood Police Department social media post. November is officially here and we are gearing up for the 13th Annual Fallen Officer Food and Blood Drive! We have lots of spots available for the blood drive, so make sure you get yours scheduled today. We look forward to seeing you on the 29th & 30th! schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/Gr…
The Suburban Times
Kiwanis Club of Clover Park Install New Officers
Submitted by Jerry Dunlap. The Kiwanis Club of Clover Park recently installed club officers for the 2021 – 2022 Kiwanis year. John Caldwell will serve as club president and Nick Formoso is the president elect. Ken McDonald is the treasurer, Jerry Dunlap secretary, and Thomas Thompson is the immediate past president. Gini Dryer Dow, past Lt. Governor for West Pierce County Kiwanis, installed the officers.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Priscilla Mejia
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Dower Elementary School third grader Priscilla Mejia. Priscilla loves attending Dower and wakes up every day excited for school. “I love science, math, reading, PE, art and library class,” she said. “But if I had to pick, I’d say I love science and math the most. Science experiments are so much fun and in math I’m already on my threes for multiplication.”
The Suburban Times
Teen Advisory Board sign up is open
City of Puyallup announcement. The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) advocates, pilots, advises, and plans events for teens. Volunteer time is available for participating teens. TAB meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the library board room. Sign up now.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness Now Available
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness document is now available online at cityoftacoma.org/homelessness. Neighborhood and Community Services Homeless Services team presented its comprehensive homelessness strategy document for ending homelessness to City Council on September 29, 2022. The plan recognizes that ending homelessness...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma’s Business License Fee Structure Updated With Passage of Substitute Ordinance 28838
TACOMA, Wash. – On November 1, 2022, the City Council passed Substitute Ordinance 28838 amending Title 6, Chapter 6B.20 of the Municipal Code, relating to the City of Tacoma’s annual business license fees. The new fee structure is effective on January 1, 2023 for all business licenses. Gross...
The Suburban Times
Rooted and Open: Rev. Jen Rude talks about centering community, spiritual diversity, and Campus Ministry
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. In the summer of 2016, Rev. Jen Rude and her spouse Deb packed their things and drove two thousand miles West on Interstate 90 to a new home and a new call. Six-and-half years later, Rude is no longer PLU’s “new pastor from Chicago.” Now she’s known around campus simply as Pastor Jen: a thoughtful spiritual teacher, a tireless advocate for equity and inclusivity, and a beloved and integral campus leader.
The Suburban Times
More signal cabinets wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Fall colors have made their way to Puyallup, and so have a new round of signal cabinet wraps. The new signal cabinet wraps have just been installed at various locations around town. The first wrap, at Bradley Lake Park is by Kelly Loney. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
The Suburban Times
Hey Lakewood, Got Junk?
City of Lakewood social media post. Got junk? Our free community cleanup is THIS Sat & Sun (8am-2pm; last car in at 1:45 p.m.). Proof of Lakewood residency required. Full list of accepted items: cityoflakewood.us/refuse/#commun… All loose items must be bagged; 5-minute unload time limit enforced to keep things moving.
The Suburban Times
Three cheers – and then some
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. It was quite a celebration on Wednesday night at the McGavick Center! A room full of our Pierce County colleagues and some family members gathered to recognize long-time employees with anniversary milestones and cheer the winners of this year’s Standing Ovation Awards. Enthusiastic smiles, hugs and handshakes abounded at the first in-person banquet we’ve held in several years.
The Suburban Times
Recruiting far and wide
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Our recruiter Deputy Holly Clark and Corrections Training Deputy Donald Brown are at Kansas City, Kansas Community College telling folks the great things the PNW has to offer.
The Suburban Times
PLU students present ‘The War of the Worlds’
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Theatre major Zivia Rich ’24 loves a good story. She is especially fond of them in the form of a radio show or podcast. Growing up, the Seattle-area native spent much of her time listening to KUOW, their local National Public Radio station. “We have...
The Suburban Times
Nobles steers state highway safety roundtable
Washington State Senate Democrats announcement. Tacoma – After a 13-year-old boy died in a fatal biking accident amid an uptick in traffic fatalities, State Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) hosted fellow transportation leaders for an advocate roundtable as part of a listening tour on improving road safety. On July...
The Suburban Times
Video: K9 Brix finds suspect
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. Take a look at a K9 track from the handler’s perspective. This track was 30 minutes long (For your viewing we shortened it to 3 minutes), starting with a steep decline to a creek bed, then climbing up a hill, back down the hill and through some thick brush and sticker bushes. In the end K9 Brix found the suspect in the creek and we were able to take him into custody. Watch this video and let us know if you could keep up!
The Suburban Times
Atmospheric River is here
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – November 3, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Paul William Saletic. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Comments / 0