Knox Pages
Storm warning: West Holmes unleashes full fury on St. Marys
West Holmes recorded a big victory over St. Marys 56-21 on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
Knox Pages
2nd Safe Surrender Day set for Nov. 10
MOUNT VERNON -- The Mount Vernon Municipal Court will hold its second Safe Surrender Day on Nov. 10 from noon to 4 pm. The court held its first Safe Surrender Day on June 9. Municipal Court Judge John Thatcher said the program was successful, with the court clearing warrants for several non-violent offenses, thereby reducing the number of warrants law enforcement may have to deal with and removing the need to put those people in the Knox County Jail.
Knox Pages
Mary F. Vilfer
Mary F. Vilfer, age 81, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, October 27th. surrounded by her family. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Vilfer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
