MOUNT VERNON -- The Mount Vernon Municipal Court will hold its second Safe Surrender Day on Nov. 10 from noon to 4 pm. The court held its first Safe Surrender Day on June 9. Municipal Court Judge John Thatcher said the program was successful, with the court clearing warrants for several non-violent offenses, thereby reducing the number of warrants law enforcement may have to deal with and removing the need to put those people in the Knox County Jail.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO