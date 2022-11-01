Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
McNab dies at 70, was 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee
Forward, broadcaster diagnosed with cancer in August, 11th in Bruins history in goals. Peter McNab, color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche who played 14 NHL seasons as a forward, died Sunday. He was 70. "The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab,"...
NHL
Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
The News & Observer
Hurricanes fall to Maple Leafs, 3-1, in a game with distinct Stanley Cup Playoff feel
The weather outside PNC Arena, the palpable tension inside, and the Canes’ inability to convert timely scoring chances all made it feel like mid-May in Raleigh.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Bruins
BLUES Another game, another similar result for the St. Louis Blues. The team, which had some time for self-reflection and a closed door meeting with General Manager Doug Armstrong to sort things out, still struggled in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders in their last game. "It's tough,"...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
Wild Recalls Forwards Adam Beckman & Joseph Cramarossa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed forwards Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman on Injured Reserve.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Former Bruin Peter McNab Passes Away at 70
BOSTON - Former Bruins forward Peter McNab passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. The Vancouver native played eight seasons with the Black & Gold from 1976-84 during the height of the club's "Lunch Pail A.C." era. After spending the first three seasons of his career in Buffalo,...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
VGK Announce Updated National Television Broadcast Schedule
VEGAS (November 4, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 4, an updated schedule of national television broadcasts for the team during the 2022-23 regular season. The Golden Knights have been featured in two national broadcasts already this season, October 11 in Los Angeles and October 25 in San Jose, which both aired exclusively on ESPN and resulted in wins for the club.
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit). After his 24-save performance in Detroit's 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Islanders...
NHL
Avalanche Top Blue Jackets 5-1 to Complete Sweep of Global Series
The Colorado Avalanche completed the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Nokia Arena. Colorado outscored Columbus by a combined total of 11-4 through two games. The Avalanche are now 6-4-1 on the season. For the...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 6
* The defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche will return home with a 6-4-1 (13 points) record after sweeping the Blue Jackets in their 2022 NHL Global Series back-to-back at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. * Jamie Benn scored the 14th hat trick of the 2022-23 NHL season and seventh since the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
Laine disappointed with Blue Jackets' Global Series losses in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland -- Patrik Laine didn't want to reflect on the good that happened this week in his return to his hometown. The pain of another loss, another game the Columbus Blue Jackets let get away, was too raw to allow the forward much room for positivity. So, after a...
NHL
Building on Benn's knowledge and 'feeling good'
Jamie Benn has had some challenges this year. The Stars captain has seen his time on ice drop significantly, and has seen his role in the offense change as well. But he is actually seeing marked improvement on the scoresheet. Benn ranks 14th on the Stars in time on ice...
Comments / 0