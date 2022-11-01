Bitcoin’s Rally Halted at $21K, This Level Must Hold to Prevent Another Bearish Move (BTC Price Analysis)

Gaming has long been touted as one of the best use cases for blockchain-based technology, and the past couple of years put that to the test. Amid the various trends that we saw come and go during the last bull market, play-to-earn is perhaps the one that many people had their sights set to. In a bid to create digital environments where players could both enjoy their favorite games while also earning money doing it, many projects attempted to create the perfect blockchain game, and many failed.

