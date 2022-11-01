Bitcoin’s Rally Halted at $21K, This Level Must Hold to Prevent Another Bearish Move (BTC Price Analysis)

Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Blasts to $21K, Dogecoin Rollercoaster, More Crypto Hacks: This Week’s Recap
The total market cap added over $60 billion to its capitalization on the back of gains from Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Dogecoin. However, crypto exploits are also running rampant. The past seven days have been particularly dynamic in the cryptocurrency industry as its total market capitalization soared by a considerable...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Taps 5-Day Peak on Higher Than Expected US Job Report
The latest US jobs report resulted in more volatility for bitcoin. The US beat the expectations in terms of new nonfarm jobs reaching 261,000 such positions in October, rather than the estimated 205,000. Bitcoin reacted with immediate price fluctuations, dropping by a few hundred dollars before shooting up to a...
cryptopotato.com
Recent Rally: Bull Trap or Start of a Bull Wave for BTC? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s short-term price action is still hanging in the balance, as it is currently consolidating in a key area. The next few days could determine whether the recent rally was really the beginning of a new bull market or just another bull trap. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily...
cryptopotato.com
3 Reasons Behind MATIC’s 17% Surge to 7-Week Highs
Over the last 24 hours, MATIC traded at nearly $1 for the first time in seven weeks. Here’s why. Polygon (MATIC) was among the best performers in the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. The token gained nearly 17% and traded at $0.98 for the first time since mid-August.
cryptopotato.com
Robinhood’s Crypto Revenue Dropped by 12% Last Quarter
The popular stock trading platform that also offers digital asset services is the latest to feel the effects of the crypto winter. As the valuation of cryptocurrencies wanes across the board, so do the revenues of platforms dealing with them. Although primarily a stock trading platform, Robinhood added crypto to...
cryptopotato.com
Dogecoin Dumps 8% on Reports That Twitter Had Paused Plans for Crypto Wallet
Dogecoin has been among the poorest performers in the past 24 hours, perhaps due to the reports linked with Twitter. New reports emerged that Twitter had paused its plans to develop and launch a cryptocurrency wallet that was supposed to support Dogecoin. The asset reacted immediately with a price drop...
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Impairement Charge Eases During Q3
The company incurred a minimal bitcoin impairment charge of $727,000 in Q3, compared to the $917 million in Q2. The largest BTC corporate holder – MicroStrategy – posted a minimal impairment charge of $727,000 on its bitcoin ownings in Q3, 2022 due to the relatively stable price of the asset during that period.
cryptopotato.com
Demand for Wafini’s Utility Token WFI Surges as Project Nears Beta Launch on Cardano
Wafini, a community-driven DAO-powered decentralized NFT Marketplace project on Cardano, is set to release it’s initial first look of the Wafini Marketplace Demo in the coming weeks which will be followed up by Wafini’s beta launch on Cardano’s Mainnet. Wafini’s $WFI token Seed Sale saw a surge...
cryptopotato.com
Major South African Supermarket Chain Accepts Bitcoin Payments (Report)
The South African supermarket chain and the National Children’s Advocacy Center are the latest organizations to accept crypto payments. One of the largest supermarket chains in South Africa – Pick n Pay – reportedly enabled customers to settle their bills in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. The offering covers 39 of the company’s stores located across the country.
cryptopotato.com
BC GAME Invests 700 ETH in NFTs for a Better Metaverse
BC.GAME has invested 700 ETH in multiple NFTs with the ultimate goal of boosting the metaverse and iGaming sector. The ETH amount has been spread into 5 BAYC, 3 CryptoPunks, 1 Clonex, 2 Azuki, and 3 latest Art Gobblers. The cost of 700 ETH is believed to help the crypto...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Revenue Slumps 50% as Bear Market Bites Deeper
America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has just released its third-quarter earnings report and the figures are not pretty. On Nov. 3, Coinbase Inc. had its third-quarter earnings call, reporting that revenue had missed analysts’ expectations. Company revenue plunged more than 50% from the previous year earlier as trading...
cryptopotato.com
High Taxes Can Kill the Crypto Industry in India, CZ Cautions
Besides existing taxes, a new draft ITR form suggests that foreign businesses could be taxed if they have got a user base in India. India’s anti-crypto policy came into sharp focus at the prestigious Singapore Fintech Festival (2-4 November), where Binance CEO flagged high tax rates as undoing the fledgling crypto business in the country.
cryptopotato.com
Circle Starts Investing in BlackRock-Developed Reserve Fund
Circle Reserve Fund is custodied at the Bank of New York Mellon. The issuer of the stablecoin USDC – Circle – announced investing in the Circle Reserve Fund to manage a portion of the USDC reserves. The SEC-registered fund was set up by BlackRock, and its portfolio will...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Nov-4: ETH, XRP, ADA, DOGE, and SHIB
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Ethereum appears keen to return to the uptrend. This has allowed the price to book a 4.5% increase in the past seven days. If the current momentum continues, then ETH may attempt to challenge the key resistance at $1,725 in the coming week.
cryptopotato.com
XRP, MATIC Soar Double-Digits, DOGE Only Top 10 Crypto in the Red (Market Watch)
Several altcoins have jumped in the past 24 hours, including XRP, OKB, and MATIC. Bitcoin managed to stay above $20,000 despite the recent volatility. Some altcoins, though, are on the offensive with impressive gains. MATIC has continued its run for the past few days with another massive daily surge. XRP...
cryptopotato.com
Kenka Metaverse (KENKA) Listed on Crypto Trading Platform MEXC on November 1
KENKA METAVERSE will be listed on MEXC Global on November 1,12:00 (UTC), users are able to trade its native token KENKA (KENKA/USDT). KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain game derived from a hit app game called KENKADO, which recorded over 3 million downloads and reskinned with new characters and new settings. The game is designed as a “Play to Earn” ecosystem, where players train their characters and win the fights to acquire “brothers”, referring to gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more.
cryptopotato.com
Toon Finance on a Mission to Streamline Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Gaming has long been touted as one of the best use cases for blockchain-based technology, and the past couple of years put that to the test. Amid the various trends that we saw come and go during the last bull market, play-to-earn is perhaps the one that many people had their sights set to. In a bid to create digital environments where players could both enjoy their favorite games while also earning money doing it, many projects attempted to create the perfect blockchain game, and many failed.
cryptopotato.com
Dark Side of Crypto: 98% of Projects Listed on Uniswap Are Scam (Study)
Some crypto traders think the report is outrageous, noting that the methodology used by the researchers is flawed. A new study has found nearly all crypto projects listed on Uniswap between 2018 and 2021 were malicious and scam-related. The study titled DO NOT RUG ON ME: ZERO-DIMENSIONAL SCAM DETECTION, was...
cryptopotato.com
Fidelity to Offer Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading to Retail Investors
Fidelity’s 34 million retail investors will be able to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum without commissions. Investment giant Fidelity appears to finally be granting its retail investors access to Bitcoin and Ethereum trading. The $4.5 trillion asset manager has established an early access waitlist for users to trade both assets,...
cryptopotato.com
Fidelity, ForUsAll Start Rolling Out Crypto for Retirement Plans
At present, blockchain industry companies are some of the most common users of crypto within their 401(k) plans. Fidelity – a $4.5 trillion asset manager– said this fall that some of its 401(k) retirement plans have begun adding Bitcoin to their investment menus. Similarly, San Francisco-based 401(k) provider...
