Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Updated kickoff time for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 2 Tennessee will host Georgia Saturday. Tennessee announced an updated kickoff time for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 10 a.m. EDT at Tennessee Rugby Park. The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT ahead of Tennessee’s football game at Georgia (3:30...
Georgia Football Recruiting: Visitor list for Tennessee game
A number of top recruits will descend on Sanford Stadium this weekend as No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 3 Tennessee in what will likely be the biggest regular season game of the year in college football. The Bulldogs currently sit at No. 2 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings...
Notre Dame Likely Eliminates Clemson From Playoff With Stunning Blowout Upset
Clemson likely saw its playoff chances come to an abrupt end this Saturday night in South Bend. The Tigers, who checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College football Playoff rankings last Tuesday, were blown out by the previously 5-3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame tonight. Marcus Freeman and Co. hand Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their first loss of the season.
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
Hugh Freeze has 'a list in mind' of programs he would listen to
It is no secret that up-and-coming coaches from small programs would entertain the notion of speaking to larger institutions if the timing is right. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders admitted in a recent episode of 60 Minutes that he would be willing to listen to an athletic director of a Power Five program if the said program were interested in Sanders leading its’ program.
Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 9
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — or so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
Robert Griffin III Names His 6 Heisman Front Runners
We're headed into the final quarter of the college football season, and the Heisman Trophy race still looks to be fairly open. Former Heisman winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III named six players who he deemed frontrunners to lift the prestigious trophy. In perhaps what shouldn't be ...
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff
Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings
The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
College football games today: Alabama vs Ole Miss tops Week 11 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, and TV schedule
SMU beats Houston in highest-scoring game in regulation in college football history
SMU topped Houston 77-63 on Saturday in the highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history. The ridiculous matchup between AAC powers surpassed Pitt's 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016 when the Panthers and Orange combined for 137 points and nearly 1,300 yards of offense -- with 47 points coming in the fourth quarter alone.
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: College Football Playoff comes down to one SEC, one Big Ten game
The College Football Playoff rankings came out this week, the first installment of where things stack for the national championship. And for ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, how the four-team field shakes out boils down to one game in the SEC and one game in the Big Ten. And with all apologies to Copernicus, the college football world revolves around these two games. Finebaum, the highly-respected ESPN analyst and college football insider, believes that this weekend’s game featuring Tennessee at Georgia is crucial for the College Football Playoff. And then, the regular season Big Ten meeting between Ohio State and Michigan will be for...
Ohio State basketball: Tanner Holden erupts in Buckeyes exhibition game
The Ohio State basketball team defeated Chaminade in an exhibition game on Tuesday night 101-57. This was the first piece of action we got to see this Buckeye basketball team on the floor together, and we learned a lot. However, the main story from this exhibition was the play of transfer Tanner Holden.
Louisville vs. James Madison: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: James Madison 5-2; Louisville 5-3 The James Madison Dukes should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They will take on the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. U of L will be strutting in after a win while the Dukes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Alabama vs. LSU score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 10 LSU leads No. 2 Alabama 7-6 at halftime of a game that's been quite sloppy with a few big plays mixed in to keep it honest. Alabama is dominating the box score with 214 total yards to 135 for LSU, but the Crimson Tide have struggled to finish drives.
ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 10, Tennessee at Georgia
An electric morning is about to give way to a tremendous afternoon of college football, but first the ESPN College GameDay crew had to make their picks. The show is heading to Athens, Georgia for a game that is expected to be the most anticipated matchup of the 2022-2023 college football season, the showdown between the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
2022 Week Nine Heisman Rankings
It’s Championship November in college football. While teams are making their case to the selection committee for College Football Playoff and Bowl consideration, our Heisman contenders are doing the same with the voters. Even with a new member in this week’s top five, we’ve begun to settle into. We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Nine Heisman rankings.
