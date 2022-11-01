ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze has 'a list in mind' of programs he would listen to

It is no secret that up-and-coming coaches from small programs would entertain the notion of speaking to larger institutions if the timing is right. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders admitted in a recent episode of 60 Minutes that he would be willing to listen to an athletic director of a Power Five program if the said program were interested in Sanders leading its’ program.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten bowl predictions, College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — or so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Athlon Sports

Robert Griffin III Names His 6 Heisman Front Runners

We're headed into the final quarter of the college football season, and the Heisman Trophy race still looks to be fairly open. Former Heisman winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III named six players who he deemed frontrunners to lift the prestigious trophy. In perhaps what shouldn't be ...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff

Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings

The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

SMU beats Houston in highest-scoring game in regulation in college football history

SMU topped Houston 77-63 on Saturday in the highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history. The ridiculous matchup between AAC powers surpassed Pitt's 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016 when the Panthers and Orange combined for 137 points and nearly 1,300 yards of offense -- with 47 points coming in the fourth quarter alone.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: College Football Playoff comes down to one SEC, one Big Ten game

The College Football Playoff rankings came out this week, the first installment of where things stack for the national championship. And for ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, how the four-team field shakes out boils down to one game in the SEC and one game in the Big Ten. And with all apologies to Copernicus, the college football world revolves around these two games. Finebaum, the highly-respected ESPN analyst and college football insider, believes that this weekend’s game featuring Tennessee at Georgia is crucial for the College Football Playoff. And then, the regular season Big Ten meeting between Ohio State and Michigan will be for...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

ESPN College GameDay: Picks for Week 10, Tennessee at Georgia

An electric morning is about to give way to a tremendous afternoon of college football, but first the ESPN College GameDay crew had to make their picks. The show is heading to Athens, Georgia for a game that is expected to be the most anticipated matchup of the 2022-2023 college football season, the showdown between the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Nine Heisman Rankings

It’s Championship November in college football. While teams are making their case to the selection committee for College Football Playoff and Bowl consideration, our Heisman contenders are doing the same with the voters. Even with a new member in this week’s top five, we’ve begun to settle into. We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Nine Heisman rankings.
GEORGIA STATE

