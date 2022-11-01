‘Black Adam’ Continues U.K. Box Office Sway

Warner Bros.’ “ Black Adam ” continued its run atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £3.4 million ($4.01 million) in its second weekend and now has a total of £13.4 million, according to numbers from Comscore.

In its third weekend, in second place, Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” continued its strong performance with £1.49 million for a total of £9.04 million. In third position, Disney’s “ The Banshees Of Inisherin ” collected £1.2 million in its second weekend for a total of £4.2 million.

Lionsgate’s “Prey for the Devil” debuted in fourth place with £859,717 and rounding off the top five was another debutant, Trafalgar Releasing’s concert film “Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Live Broadcast From Buenos Aires,” with £745,542.

There were three more debuts in the top 10 – Warner Bros’ 20th anniversary rerelease of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” bowed in seventh place with £454,250; Disney’s “Barbarian” at eighth with £380,812; and Lionsgate’s Cannes winner, Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” at 10th with £308,950.

Another Cannes winner, MUBI’s “Decision to Leave,” directed by Park Chan-wook, dropped out of the top 10 to 15th place but added £106,558 for a healthy total of £668,004 after two weekends on release and expanding to 161 screens. MUBI expects to retain more than 100 sites for the third week of release.

The upcoming weekend sees a plethora of releases, led by Universal’s Sundance and SXSW horror title “Watcher,” which is opening across more than 300 locations. Also releasing are Anime Ltd.’s keenly anticipated anime film “One Piece Film: Red” and Altitude’s “Hunt,” the directorial debut of “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, who also stars.

Bill Nighy stars in Lionsgate’s Kurosawa adaptation “Living” while Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver feature in Vertigo Releasing’s “Call Jane.” Sebastian Lelio’s Netflix film “The Wonder,” headlined by Florence Pugh, gets a limited theatrical release, as does Apple Original Films’ “Causeway.”

The Bollywood release of the week is Zee Studios International’s “Mili,” starring Janhvi Kapoor, a remake by Mathukutty Xavier of his own hit 2019 Malayalam-language film “Helen.”