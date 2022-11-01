ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who does not call the plays

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMNRx_0iuRynYD00

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired Tuesday morning following the team's Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, the team announced.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Although the team is fourth in passing attempts and ninth in passing yards, the Colts have averaged just 16.1 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. The running game, meanwhile, ranks 25th in attempts in 29th in yards – likely due to 2021 leading rushing Jonathan Taylor's two-week ankle injury and the team's horrible 3.7 yards per attempt.

While it may be easy to pin the blame on Brady, it's not all his fault.

For one, Reich is actually the team's offensive play-caller – not Brady – which follows a familiar trend this season. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is also his team's offensive play-caller and the Broncos average slightly fewer points than the Colts. Indianapolis is also tied for first in giveaways this season with 16 and Matt Ryan led the league in interceptions with nine before he was benched.

Brady, 43, was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021 after three seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach. He's coached four different quarterbacks during every year of his tenure: Andrew Luck in 2018, Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020, Carson Wentz in 2021 and Ryan in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Who will replace Jeff Scott as USF football coach?

USF is looking for a new football coach after firing Jeff Scott on Sunday. So who is next for the Bulls?. Let’s address some realistic candidates and some long-shots:. We’ll start here because we’ve had multiple USF fans (and at least one former player) bring up the Florida State and NFL legend. He would be a dynamic recruiter, bring the sizzle USF needs to stand out in a pro market and has had success at Jackson State. But we can’t see him leaving the HBCU for anything other than a Power Five job.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week. Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0 of 14 on third down. Jonathan Jones returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown to finish the scoring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several teams reportedly want NFL to push trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12

The NFL is finally catching on that fans love active and chaotic trade deadlines. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, several NFL teams have asked the league to move the trade deadline back two to four weeks, so it would coincide with Week 10 or Week 12, past the halfway point of the season. The goal, Schefter reported, would be to increase the amount of activity that takes place around the trade deadline.
The Associated Press

Jaguars rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell believes he can cover anyone in the league. His confidence had to be wavering at least a little at halftime against Davante Adams. Adams had nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns through two quarters Sunday, looking unstoppable while Campbell mostly shadowed him all over the field. “When you’re going against great receivers, they’re going to make their plays,” Campbell said. “But you got to throw your punches, too.” Campbell delivered all the blows in the second half as the Jaguars rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. The victory ended a five-game skid for the Jaguars (3-6).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cowboys reportedly have interest in Odell Beckham Jr., who is set to be medically cleared in a week

A new team has emerged in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly interested in signing the veteran receiver, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Although the Cowboys reportedly haven't engaged in contract discussions with Beckham's camp, Rapoport added Dallas has had regular check-ins regarding Beckham's health as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl.
DALLAS, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
140K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy