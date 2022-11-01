ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour is coming to Tampa in April

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOvIg_0iuRydix00
Taylor Swift plays Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on August 14, 2018.
In case you were sleeping, Taylor Swift has a new album out—and now has plans to bring it to Tampa this spring.

Tickets to see Swift play Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, April 15, 2022 start at $45 and will go on sale to fans registered on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. More tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18.


British Filipino songwriter beabadoobee (who's actually at St. Pete's Jannus Live this week ) opens the show along with L.A. songwriter Gracie Abrams.

It's Swift first Bay area show since 2018 .

While Swift's tour announcement comes after the release of
Midnights , the tour, which features just one Florida stop, is dubbed "The Eras Tour." The 32-year-old songwriter said the tour is "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

"I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming," Swift added. [event-1]

