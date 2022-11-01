ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Ken Owens admits road back to Wales selection has been tough

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWhA1_0iuRycqE00

Ken Owens looks set to make a Wales return on Saturday after an 11-month injury battle that severely tested his mental and physical strength.

The 35-year-old Scarlets hooker has not represented his country since a Six Nations Grand Slam clash against France early last year.

A nerve issue in his back, which he suffered during Wales training two days before facing 2021 Autumn Nations Series opponents New Zealand, put an outstanding career on hold.

And Owens admits there were “a couple of times” when he doubted he would return to the top level that has delivered 87 Wales caps and five British and Irish Lions Test appearances.

“The last 11 months have been tough, mentally and physically,” Owens said, ahead of the All Blacks’ latest Cardiff visit.

“It has been tough in a number of different ways, not being sure whether I was going to recover or not, but it has been a bit of a refresh as well.

“I decided early on that I would give myself every opportunity to return, because I knew even for life after rugby I would need to do the rehab.

There were certain times where I thought 'do we keep going through it'?

“I threw everything into that and whatever happened, happened. Thankfully, I have got the opportunity to be back among the boys in the Welsh squad.”

Asked if any doubts surfaced during the recovery process, he added: “Yes, a couple of times, but I wanted to see what happened.

“The medical advice from the surgeon was that the nerve could take a bit of time. There were certain times where I thought ‘do we keep going through it’? but thankfully I tried to stay as positive as I could be and got through it.”

Owens made his Wales debut during the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand and he called upon that experience during a recovery process which culminated in a national squad recall following three Scarlets comeback games.

“You know what you need to do to get yourself up to speed,” he said.

“You are not shocked by the intensity of Test rugby, because that’s one thing experience gives you – you know what is coming.

“I think the biggest thing was probably if I had made the decision (to retire) would I regret it in years to come if I had gone too soon?

“If I had come back, I would have known if I was able to compete at this level or not. I think it was making sure I had done everything in my power to come back.

“You probably don’t appreciate things as much until it’s taken away from you. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.

“This is the first step, getting back in the squad. Hopefully, things go well and I prove myself and that I am still good enough to pull on the three feathers.”

Wales have not beaten New Zealand since 1953, losing 32 successive Tests against the All Blacks, with 24 of those losses being by 15 points or more.

And while Wales return to action following a first victory over the Springboks on South African soil four months ago, the odds are still stacked against them.

They have also had a number of injury issues to deal with, although assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys delivered a positive update ahead of training on Tuesday.

“There is no-one giving us massive concern,” Humphreys said. “They are getting there. You can only test that when we go pretty physical.”

New Zealand will be without injured captain Sam Cane and suspended lock Brodie Retallick, but Owens added: “They are an outstanding team, and they have been for as long as I can remember.

“One thing they won’t be on the weekend is predictable. They will be looking to play with tempo and shift the point of contact.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Andy Farrell: There’s no better time to be an Irish rugby player

Andy Farrell believes “there’s no better time to be an Irish rugby player” ahead of Ireland’s tantalising Dublin showdown with world champions South Africa. Farrell’s in-form side have risen to the top of the world rankings on the back of their stunning summer series win in New Zealand and face another stern test against the physical Springboks.
newschain

Andy Farrell: Ireland showed guts and immense character against South Africa

Andy Farrell hailed Ireland’s “guts” after his side shrugged off a host of injury setbacks to cement their status as rugby’s top-ranked nation with a thrilling win over world champions South Africa. The in-form Irish laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup pool-stage...
newschain

Craig Richards revels in Royal approval as England seal semi-final spot

England coach Craig Richards revelled in Royal approval after his side swept aside Canada 54-4 to confirm their place in the semi-finals of the women’s Rugby League World Cup. Tara-Jane Stanley led England’s 11-try romp with a hat-trick plus 10 points with the boot, while Leah Burke and Hollie...
newschain

Owen Farrell to captain England against Argentina

Owen Farrell will captain England for the first time in a year when Argentina visit Twickenham in Sunday’s autumn opener. Farrell has completed the return to play protocols for concussion in time to form a midfield that includes fly-half Marcus Smith and outside centre Manu Tuilagi, the first time the trio have been picked together.
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Hull boss Liam Rosenior sees brighter future as 10-man Tigers earn Millwall draw

New Hull boss Liam Rosenior believes his side have all the makings of a good Championship team after 10-man Tigers played out a battling 0-0 draw against Millwall. The game-changing moment arrived in the 37th minute when Hull forward Oscar Estupinan was dismissed for a high foot on Leeds loanee Charlie Cresswell.
newschain

Aaron Finch to sit out Afghanistan clash if his injury risks Australia’s chances

Aaron Finch insisted he would voluntarily sit out Australia’s must-win clash against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup if he felt his injury was undermining his side’s chances. Captain Finch and middle-order ‘finisher’ Tim David suffered hamstring problems in the win over Ireland earlier this week and are...
newschain

Jesse Marsch looking for simpler ride after latest dramatic Leeds win

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said he wants a simpler ride after his side’s roller-coaster season continued with a 4-3 home win against Bournemouth. The Whites let slip an early lead after Rodrigo’s penalty and trailed 3-1 early in the second half after Bournemouth carved them apart to score through Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke.
newschain

Mike Williamson proud of Gateshead side despite defeat to Stevenage

Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson was proud of his side’s second-half comeback that threatened an FA Cup shock, but was ultimately frustrated by costly defensive errors in a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage. The Tynesiders looked dead and buried at the halfway stage after a one-sided first half as League Two...
newschain

Mark Hudson hopes Cardiff match-winner Mark Harris gets Wales World Cup call

Mark Hudson would love to see Cardiff’s match-winner Mark Harris named in Wales’ World Cup squad next week. The Bluebirds moved four points clear of the relegation zone in the Sky Bet Championship after Harris’ 49th minute strike sealed a 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
newschain

Jonny Bairstow ‘enthralled’ England squad ahead of Argentina clash at Twickenham

England intend hitting Argentina for six after cricket World Cup winner Jonny Bairstow visited their camp to deliver a motivational talk for Sunday’s autumn opener at Twickenham. Eddie Jones’ squad were captivated as Bairstow told how he dealt with the highs and lows of his career, most recently the...
newschain

Jordan Rapana leaves it late as New Zealand do it the hard way against Fiji

New Zealand survived a major scare as Jordan Rapana’s late try sealed a 24-18 win over Fiji in their World Cup quarter-final at the MKM Stadium in Hull. Fiji had led for much of the match but Rapana kicked a late penalty to put his side ahead for the first time then claimed the clinching try to set up a semi-final meeting with Australia.
newschain

Rob Dray proud of Taunton’s achievements despite heavy FA Cup defeat

Taunton boss Rob Dray found the Emirates FA Cup first round a bitter-sweet experience as his side lost 6-0 to League One MK Dons at Stadium MK. The Peacocks had qualified from the FA Cup qualifying stages for the third time in the club’s history, but goals from Dawson Devoy, Will Griff, Darragh Burns, Mo Eisa and a brace from Conor Grant ended their run.
newschain

Gary Horgan hails history-making Chippenham for knocking Lincoln out of FA Cup

Gary Horgan hailed history-making Chippenham for sticking to the script to beat Lincoln 1-0 in the FA Cup. The sixth-tier Bluebirds bagged two firsts, reaching the second round proper and beating English Football League opposition for the first time in the club’s history courtesy of a deft backheel from Joe Hanks a minute before half-time.
newschain

‘Job done’ for Burton against FA Cup minnows Needham Market

Dino Maamria called it “job done” after his Burton side avoided an FA Cup giant-killing. Goals from Deji Oshilaja and Joe Powell saw off Southern League Premier Division side Needham Market 2-0 to book a place in the second round. The Brewers boss had to wait for Powell...
newschain

Family, friends and fans say tearful goodbye to Jerry Lee Lewis

Family, friends and fans have bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services in his Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, died on October 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 87.
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
165K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy