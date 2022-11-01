ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

i95 ROCK

7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury

Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
DANBURY, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think

Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
GREENWICH, CT
milfordmirror.com

These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darienite.com

Latest Health Reports for Darien Food-Serving Establishments

Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. All six received an “A” rating. Keep in mind that...
DARIEN, CT
101.5 WPDH

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
WTNH

Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Times Herald-Record

Golden Krust has come to Newburgh, bringing Caribbean cooking to Target Plaza

The new location is in the Target Plaza, 50 Route 17K. As a franchise, each Golden Krust restaurant is independently owned. The Caribbean bakery and grill chain is well-known for its Jamaican beef patties and coco bread. Also on the menu are Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains, escovitch fish and curried chicken or goat with an assortment of sides including spinach rice, white rice, fried dumplings and more. For vegetarians, there's a "Beyond Meat Patty." Golden Krust also offers soups and breakfast.
NEWBURGH, NY
i95 ROCK

The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend

Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
DANBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Some of Danbury’s Most Remarkably Obscure Fall Facts and Fun Photos

I love Fall, I love Danbury, and I love what happens when the two collide. There is nothing better than a sunny, autumn day in the Hat City. The history of the city feels more tangible and the colors jump at your eyes. If you can overlook the honking horns and the manic screams (I can), a ride down Main Street in the fall could brighten anyone's perspective.
DANBURY, CT
milfordmirror.com

Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says

Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
GUILFORD, CT
