USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
7 of the Best Thanksgiving Caterers in Greater Danbury
Do you really want to spend all day in the kitchen creating that Thanksgiving feast? Do you want to be held hostage in the kitchen while your family is having a good old time pregaming in the living room while you're making that green bean casserole that nobody's going to eat? Of course not!
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think
Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
Latest Health Reports for Darien Food-Serving Establishments
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. All six received an “A” rating. Keep in mind that...
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
Is that Curley's Diner? Netflix's 'The Good Nurse' features local institutions in Stamford, Norwalk
STAMFORD — Despite its New Jersey setting, Stamford residents will likely spot some familiar locations in Netflix’s latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse," which was released on the streaming platform last week. "The Good Nurse" is based on the real-life murders of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse...
Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
Golden Krust has come to Newburgh, bringing Caribbean cooking to Target Plaza
The new location is in the Target Plaza, 50 Route 17K. As a franchise, each Golden Krust restaurant is independently owned. The Caribbean bakery and grill chain is well-known for its Jamaican beef patties and coco bread. Also on the menu are Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains, escovitch fish and curried chicken or goat with an assortment of sides including spinach rice, white rice, fried dumplings and more. For vegetarians, there's a "Beyond Meat Patty." Golden Krust also offers soups and breakfast.
The Longest Running Record Show in CT Returns to Danbury This Weekend
Music collectors will unite in Danbury, CT this weekend. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years.
Bridgeport officials vote against marijuana dispensary near Fairfield Avenue; approve other location
Bridgeport's Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a proposal to open a controversial marijuana dispensary on the west side of the city, but approved plans for a dispensary across town.
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
George Ryan, longtime Shelton auto dealer, 'treated everyone like family'
SHELTON — George Ryan, founder of Curtiss Ryan Honda, is being remembered for his dedication to his family, the region’s business community and the City of Shelton, which he called home for decades. Ryan, who moved to Venice, Fla., after 60 years living in Shelton, died Oct. 2.
Some of Danbury’s Most Remarkably Obscure Fall Facts and Fun Photos
I love Fall, I love Danbury, and I love what happens when the two collide. There is nothing better than a sunny, autumn day in the Hat City. The history of the city feels more tangible and the colors jump at your eyes. If you can overlook the honking horns and the manic screams (I can), a ride down Main Street in the fall could brighten anyone's perspective.
Pizzeria On Route 202 In Cortlandt Manor Permanently Closes
A Northern Westchester pizzeria has closed its doors. Grandma's Wood-fired Pizza and Pies in Cortlandt Manor had its last day in business on Monday, Oct. 10, the owners reported. The restaurant was located at 3525 Crompond Road. "We kindly thank you for your loyal patronage over the years," the owners...
16-year-old Westport teen starts business creating LED clouds
Aiden Schachter will be exhibiting his creations at Craft Westport this weekend at Staples High School.
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
