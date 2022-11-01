ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Zimmer, Bengals offensive analyst and son of former coach Mike Zimmer, dies unexpectedly

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — Adam Zimmer, a member of the Cincinnati Bengals consulting team and son of former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer died unexpectedly Monday.

The news was posted to social media by Adam’s sister Corri, who said his death was unexpected, however his cause of death was not stated in the post. Adam was 38.

Adam had joined the Bengals staff in 2022 as an offensive analyst and had served on NFL coaching staffs since 2006, according to the NFL.

Adam’s most recent coaching stop was in Minnesota as a member of his dad’s staff for the Vikings. Adam served first as the linebackers coach form 2014-2019 while Mike was head coach before moving to co-defensive coordinator from 2020-2021.

Mike served as defensive coordinator for the Bengals from 2008-2013 before being hired by the Vikings as their head coach. Mike and his coaching staff were relieved of their positions following the 2021 season.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement Tuesday, issued to the NFL. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

Adam’s mother died in 2009 while Mike was still coaching in Cincinnati. Her death was also unexpected, and listed as a death of “natural causes,” our news partners at WCPO-TV report.

