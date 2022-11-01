ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Donald Sutherland Joins Coming-of-Age Zombie Thriller ‘Heart Land,’ From Center Mass Studios – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1js7aS_0iuRy0Zz00

Donald Sutherland has boarded the coming-of-age genre thriller “Heart Land,” a rare U.K. and New Zealand treaty co-production.

Directed by David Carson (“Star Trek: Generations,” “Unstoppable”), the film is currently being filmed in New Zealand and Quebec, Canada, with post-production set to take place in the U.K.

Penned by Matthew A. Collins (“All That Glitters”), “Heart Land” is billed as “28 Days Later” meets “Lord of the Flies.” The story is centered around two disparate bands of children struggling to survive in the brutal landscape of a pestilent America, where adults have become infected by a mysterious plague and only children are immune. Left to their own devices, the youthful survivors must rely on primal instinct and dwindling resources to fend off the raging infected.

The pic is centered around a character named Jonah, who is the grandson of Rick (Sutherland).

“Rick is the emotional heart and anchor of ‘Heart Land,’” says Carson. “And I cannot imagine anyone else but Donald Sutherland playing him. I have admired and been moved by Donald’s wonderful performances for a long time and I know he will bring depth and gravitas to the role and to the movie. I’m very excited to be working with Donald in a role that demands such an exceptionally detailed, imaginative and visceral performance.”

Sutherland most recently starred in the Netflix thriller “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” an adaptation of the Stephen King novella, and Roland Emmerich’s indie sci-fi offering “Moonfall.”

Trademark Films’ Oscar-winning producer David Parfitt (“The Father”), in collaboration with Carson’s Center Mass Studios, will act as U.K. producers with New Zealand producer Michelle Turner and Morepork Movies.

Additional producers include Byron A. Martin and Todd Berger. Oscar-winner Richard Taylor will be the creature designer through his banner Weta Workshop.

“Heart Land” was an official selection of the 2021 Frontières Genre Co-Production Market Forum as well as one of the featured projects at the 2021 TIFF International Financing Forum.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kevin Spacey to Make First Speaking Appearance in Five Years: Actor Will Give Masterclass And Receive Prize at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey is set to make his first speaking gig in five years with a masterclass at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin, where he will also receive a lifetime achievement award. The two-time Oscar winner (“American Beauty,” “The Usual Suspects”), who has held a low profile outside of court appearances since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, is scheduled to hold an onstage conversation on Jan. 16, 2023, in the auditorium of Turin’s iconic Mole Antonelliana domed tower, which houses the film museum. The masterclass, conducted by museum president Domenico De Gaetano, will be followed by a screening at...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Third ‘28 Days Later’ Film Creeps Closer as Danny Boyle, Cillian Murphy Praise Script Idea: ‘It’s Very Appealing’

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland have floated the idea of making a third “28 Days Later” movie for years, but it now seems like the project, which is titled “28 Months Later,” is getting closer than ever to being a real possibility. Both Boyle and his “28 Days Later” star Cillian Murphy expressed interest to NME in reuniting with screenwriter Garland for the next chapter in the zombie horror franchise. The duo were being interviewed for the 20th anniversary of the original film. “Every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it,” Murphy said about the next...
Variety

Studiocanal Sets ‘Cuties’ Helmer Maïmouna Doucouré to Direct Josephine Baker Biopic Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal is developing a feature film about Josephine Baker, the pioneering American-born French dancer, singer and actor, which Maïmouna Doucouré (“Cuties”) is attached to write and direct.   The project is being produced by Studiocanal and Doucouré’s banner Bien ou Bien Prods., in co-production with CPB Films. The biopic has also been endorsed by Josephine Baker’s sons, Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker, and the Rainbow Tribe, which is what she dubbed her adopted children. “We are honoured to partner with Studiocanal and collaborate with Maïmouna on this feature film about the incredible and humanist achievements of our mother,” said Baker’s sons and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Viva Kids Acquires U.S. Distribution Rights to ‘Argonuts’ From ‘Pil’s Adventures’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Viva Kids has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Argonuts,” a family animated feature from TAT Productions, the team behind “The Jungle Bunch,” “Terra Willy” and “Pil’s Adventures,” which had a worldwide theatrical gross totalling $6.8 million. Viva previously released “Terra Willy” and “Pil’s Adventures” in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Grégoire Melin’s Paris-based Kinology is handling world sales. “In the last two years Viva saw tremendous success with the releases of ‘Terra Willy’ and ‘Pil’s Adventures,’” said Viva’s president Victor Elizalde. “We love the projects that TAT and Kinology are bringing to the table and are thrilled to continue our partnership with them.” A...
Variety

Poland’s American Film Festival Readies for 13th Edition of Celebrating Indies

Poland’s American Film Festival readies for its — lucky — 13th edition, unspooling Nov. 8-13 in Wrocław.  The fest, which will open with “Bones and All” and close with Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” will once again combine classics with contemporary titles, for instance pairing Nancy Buirski’s doc “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy” with John Schlesinger’s Oscar-winner, or introducing retrospectives dedicated to Robert Altman and Nina Menkes.  Menkes — behind “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power” — will also get AFF’s Indie Star Award. Previous recipients include Todd Solondz, David Gordon Green, Hal Hartley, Whit Stillman, Rosanna Arquette and John Waters, who came...
Variety

MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Weird Al Yankovic Weighs in on Daniel Radcliffe’s Portrayal and Seeing His Life on the Big Screen

In the late 1970s, Alfred Matthew Yankovic, known by his moniker Weird Al, emerged onto the music scene as a master of song parodies on radio’s “Dr. Demento Show” — and his legacy continues to reverberate worldwide. With such massive hits as “Eat It,” a riff on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and “My Bologna,” a nod to the Knack’s “My Sharona,” Yankovic has earned five Grammy Awards and sold more than 12 million albums. Fresh off his latest 133-date tour, the musician’s life is now the subject of Eric Appel’s biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which stars Daniel Radcliffe...
Variety

As He Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie Still Gets Teens and Grandmas Dancing

Lionel Richie is that rare artist who, when his music comes on at a family cookout, he’ll have your mama, your grandma and your TikTok-lovin’ niece all dancin’ on the ceiling (assuming there’s a ceiling to your cookout). He’s a force in entertainment and, though he’s 73 years young, Richie won’t or “Can’t Slow Down” anytime soon! Sorry for the ’80s-era pun, but that album sold 20 million copies on the strength of five hit singles, including the juggernauts “Hello,” “Runnin’ With the Night,” and “All Night Long (All Night).” When “Can’t Slow Down” was released in 1983, Richie was already...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s Show Amid Business-News Push

Like many other TV anchors at business-news outlet CNBC, Shepard Smith finds himself facing a closing bell. The veteran journalist, who arrived at the NBCUniversal venue in the fall of 2020 with a mission to grow the network’s audience in early evening with a non-partisan general-news program, will leave CNBC as it focuses more intently on its core product: information tailored for viewers interested in the markets and personal finance. Smith’s last show will air later in November, and CNBC intends to replace his program, “The News with Shepard Smith,” with an evening hour devoted to business news in early 2023....
Variety

How George Lopez and His Daughter Mayan Are Healing 10 Years of Silence and ‘Daddy Issues’ With Their New NBC Sitcom

The first TV series adapted from a TikTok is upon us, though it’s also rooted in a groundbreaking Latino show from the early 2000s. The premiere of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” on Nov. 4 will bring George Lopez back to broadcast network comedy 15 years after the conclusion of his self-titled ABC series. This time, he’s sharing the soundstage with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. They star as a father and a daughter working to repair their relationship in a fictionalized version of their own experience. Mayan and George hadn’t been on regular speaking terms for nearly a decade because of his infidelity...
Variety

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.  During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Drake Rediscovers His Sense of Play, With Strategic Assists From 21 Savage, in ‘Her Loss’: Album Review

“In this mansion, I’m Macaulay Culkin,” Drake declares a few minutes into “Her Loss,” his collaborative album with 21 Savage. The reference is instructive. Culkin, the definitive child star of the 1990s, specialized in playing the part of “child whose house is large,” allowing a generation of kids to live vicariously as he foiled burglars or ate McDonald’s on demand. In recent years, Drake – himself a former child star – has projected the exact opposite energy; his privilege and wealth remain, but his music had come to be scrubbed of any traces of joy. “Views” and “Certified Lover Boy” were self-pitying and surly, exercises in convincing the listener that no matter how sad their late-night texts were, Drake’s late-night texts were sadder. With “Her Loss,” though (in conjunction with this summer’s buoyant dance-pop discursion “Honestly, Nevermind”), the cloak of self-seriousness has receded; Drake has relocated his sense of fun.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Three Women of Color Be Nominated for the First Time In Academy History?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Could we see for...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Sylvia Robinson, Incoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Was a Hit Artist Before Becoming an Influential Hip-Hop Mogul

Sylvia Robinson (1935-2011) has deservedly been called “the mother of hip-hop” for her efforts in co-founding and running Sugar Hill Records. But even as impressive an honorific as that can’t begin to encapsulate a wide-ranging career that predated the dawn of rap and unfolded over a remarkable half-century in music. Like her fellow 2022 Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees, Grubman and Iovine, Robinson created a world in which musicmakers could come to the fore and thrive. Not only did she co-found one of the first hip-hop labels, Sugar Hill Records, and serve as its CEO, but she was one of the architects...
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Variety

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas says in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and...
Variety

‘It Was So Much Blood’: Chris Redd Details Violent Comedy Cellar Attack That Left His Face With Three Fractures

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Redd spoke in detail to The Daily Beast about a violent attack that took place outside of the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Oct. 26. Redd was rushed to Bellevue Hospital after a 37-year-old man exited his vehicle and punched Redd in the face. The assailant fled the scene. Redd told The Daily Beast he remains clueless as to why the man assaulted him, and he does not believe the incident was an attempted mugging. “This man hit me in the face with something metal,” Redd said, noting that he was hit in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren and More Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer was died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90’s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his next albums...
LANCASTER, CA
Variety

Actor Ray Nicholson Opens Up About Edgy Love Story ‘Borderline’ at AFM

Actor Ray Nicholson (“Out of the Blue,” “Licorice Pizza”) has been staying extremely busy, with multiple projects on the release horizon, including the buzzy comedic thriller “Borderline,” from writer/director Jimmy Warden, which is being shopped at AFM by Radiant Films, in conjunction with CAA. Nicholson stars as a helplessly romantic sociopath that escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a ‘90s pop superstar, played by Samara Weaving (“Ready or Not”). Nicholson spoke with Variety about the project and his burgeoning career.  What can you say about “Borderline”?  When I read the script, I said to myself — what a...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy