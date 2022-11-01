Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
We’ve been had: Greenpeace says recycling plastic is actually pointless and bad for the environment (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – How many plastic cans, bottles and containers have you rinsed out, put in your recycling bin and placed at the curb over these last decades of New York City recycling?. Thousands? Tens of thousands? Millions?. Turns out that’s it’s been a waste of time for...
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
Thanksgiving 2022: As food costs continue to rise, will there also be a turkey shortage this year?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thanksgiving is just weeks away, but there already might not be enough turkeys to go around, according to a recent report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning families that turkeys may cost more this Thanksgiving due to a nationwide turkey shortage. An avian flu outbreak led to the death or culling of about 6 million turkeys, roughly 14% of the U.S. turkey population, Syracuse.com reported.
‘Staten Island! The Musical’ to have limited run in Manhattan next month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A musical based on the “forgotten borough” of Staten Island is poised to be showcased during a limited run in Manhattan next month. “Staten Island! The Musical” will be performed off-Broadway for five shows at the beginning of December. The show tells...
Mariners Harbor music producer lost nearly everything to Ida except his work ethic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sometimes even the biggest obstacle could be a blessing in disguise. This was the case for Mariners Harbor resident Justin Mills, who, along with many Staten Islanders lost practically everything he owned when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021. Mills was living in the basement apartment...
A ‘cozy space’ for man’s best friend: New doggie day-care business offers pet owners peace of mind
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like millions of others who craved social interaction during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ashley Sicuranza added a dog to her household in 2020. A beautiful husky named Kai, the pup is now Sicuranza’s best friend and greatest responsibility -- and also the inspiration for her new business venture.
Daylight Saving Time 2022 has ended: Did you remember to fall back?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- How was that extra hour of sleep last night? Daylight Saving Time officially ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, and while all clocks should now be set back one hour, it’s time for our mindy and body to adjust. The most noticeable change? It will get...
Mall Greenmarket has 3 more weekends to go, and no food scrap collection this Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now trending this fall at Staten Island’s two Greenmarkets — carrots, root veggies and apple cider doughnuts. Yet time is short for those seasonal items, particularly at the Mall location, which has only three more weekends left on Staten Island for 2022. The...
Tower Records returns with new NYC music space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
Happening tonight in NYC | Drones to light up sky in commercial celebration
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tonight’s sky will be adorned with 500 synchronized drones in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the hit mobile game, Candy Crush Saga. The pre-programmed drones will recreate elements from the massively popular mobile game released in 2012. The event was first revealed in a...
NYC urges motorists to watch for pedestrians, cyclists as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the end of Daylight Savings Time approaching, New York City is reminding motorists to drive safely and look out for pedestrians and cyclists. On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced the launch of the city’s seventh annual Dusk and Darkness campaign, reminding residents of the increased safety risks to pedestrians and cyclists during the fall and winter months.
Shocking Closure of This Popular Beach Store in New Jersey
This was definitely a shock when I saw the sign. It’s one of those stores that you always find yourself wandering into when you’re at the beach. Even if you do not need anything. You’ll at least stop in once or twice. It has everything. It’s the...
NYC Winter Lantern Festival 2022: Here are 5 dazzling displays that are new this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This year’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival, illuminating St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, features over 10,000 handmade Chinese lanterns created by over 100 artists -- and there are some new displays this year that you’ll want to be sure to see.
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
15 Words and Phrases New Yorkers Say That You Need To Know
New York is an interesting place. There’s Upstate and then there’s Downstate but the world doesn’t seem to understand this. No, the world seems to believe the entire state is one gigantic city. In reality, according to the Washington Post, Upstate New York "begins north of Poughkeepsie...
As prices at the pump increase in NYC, here’s where to find the cheapest gas on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the average gas price throughout the borough spiking by 20 cents per gallon over the past week, Staten Island drivers are scrambling to find the cheapest place to fuel up. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.76, which...
Eater
Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National
The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
Get your breakfast on! Bacon Egg ‘n’ Cheese showdown at Flagship this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Five chefs will get cracking this Sunday, Nov. 6 for the title of best bacon-egg-and-cheese. The showcase of one of the borough’s universally popular breakfast bites will be held at Flagship Brewing Co. at 40 Minthorne St., Tompkinsville. Pre-purchased admission is $50 per guest...
Here’s how one Staten Island woman became a health and wellness expert
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a television production career, which included working for Sony TV, NBC and on the sets of the Montel Williams and Wendy Williams shows, Amanda Gargiulo, 41, found herself at a crossroads. Ater struggling with panic attacks and anxiety, she knew something had to change, and...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3