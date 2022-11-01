ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC

In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
Thanksgiving 2022: As food costs continue to rise, will there also be a turkey shortage this year?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thanksgiving is just weeks away, but there already might not be enough turkeys to go around, according to a recent report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning families that turkeys may cost more this Thanksgiving due to a nationwide turkey shortage. An avian flu outbreak led to the death or culling of about 6 million turkeys, roughly 14% of the U.S. turkey population, Syracuse.com reported.
A ‘cozy space’ for man’s best friend: New doggie day-care business offers pet owners peace of mind

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Like millions of others who craved social interaction during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ashley Sicuranza added a dog to her household in 2020. A beautiful husky named Kai, the pup is now Sicuranza’s best friend and greatest responsibility -- and also the inspiration for her new business venture.
Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NYC urges motorists to watch for pedestrians, cyclists as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the end of Daylight Savings Time approaching, New York City is reminding motorists to drive safely and look out for pedestrians and cyclists. On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced the launch of the city’s seventh annual Dusk and Darkness campaign, reminding residents of the increased safety risks to pedestrians and cyclists during the fall and winter months.
Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National

The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
