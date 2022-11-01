Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
More Than 60% of Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour Expansion Project Operational
Port of Aberdeen - Subsea 7’s Seaway Phoenix and Norman Subsea vessels berthed on Dunnottar Quay - ©Port of Aberdeen. More than 60% of the Port of Aberdeen's £400 million South Harbour development is now operational, marking the project's penultimate construction milestone, the port said in a statement on Thursday.
BBC
Botley West Solar Farm: Major project proposed across three sites
A planned solar farm would generate enough power for all of Oxfordshire's homes, the company proposing it said. Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP) said it would be based across three different sites and would create power for up to 330,000 homes. The Botley West Solar Farm would need special government classification,...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
seafoodsource.com
Cargill looks to double shrimp feed production in Ecuador with local JV
U.S.-based animal nutrition company Cargill and its Ecuadorian partner, shrimp farmer Naturisa, have agreed to form a joint venture (JV) with Ecuador’s Skyvest EC Holding that is expected to lead to a doubling of shrimp feed capacity for the American company in the Latin American country. Under the agreement,...
seafoodsource.com
Record output for Scotland’s salmon sector
Salmon farmers in Scotland harvested 205,393 metric tons (MT) of fish in 2021, a new record, representing a 7 percent increase on the previous year, according to a new report from the Scottish Government. Marine Scotland Science’s “Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2021" found that, in addition to producing 13,264...
seafoodsource.com
New Zealand King Salmon CEO resigns abruptly
New Zealand King Salmon CEO Grant Rosewarne abruptly resigned effective immediately on 1 November, a release from the company posted to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) states. New Zealand King Salmon was established in 1996 with the privatization and merger of what were at the time New Zealand’s two largest...
BBC
Teachers at Aberdeen school balloted over pupils' 'violent' behaviour
Teachers at an Aberdeen school are being balloted for industrial action over what a union has described as violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said there were serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. The union said violence or the threat of violence was...
seafoodsource.com
SeaHive created as network map for sustainable seafood movement
The Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions has created a free, interactive tool connecting seafood experts and initiatives around the globe, called SeaHive. The alliance co-designed SeaHive with support from Seafood 2030 and a diverse working group of 15 members of the Alliance Global Hub, representing different seafood stakeholder groups. Facilitating connections with individuals in the seafood industry to increase collaboration opportunities and overall collective impact was a goal of this project and is primary objectives of the group.
BBC
Co-op coffin factory workers extend strike action in Glasgow
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory have announced a second week of strike action in a pay dispute. About 50 craft workers at the Co-op Funeralcare facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, started a week of action on Monday. While on the picket line, the Unite union announced...
BBC
Ferguson Marine: MSPs investigating ferries fiasco visit shipyard
MSPs have visited the shipyard at the centre of a controversial Scottish government ferry-building contract. Holyrood's public audit committee is investigating the delay in delivering two CalMac ferries being built at the Ferguson Marine yard in Inverclyde. Convener Richard Leonard said they wanted to speak to staff to get to...
BBC
Hexham quarry: Greenbelt site on banks of River Tyne approved
A plan to quarry millions of tonnes of sand and gravel from a greenbelt site is to go ahead despite local opposition. Northumberland County Council's strategic planning committee has approved the extraction of 5.8m tonnes of material from Anick Grange Haugh, near Hexham. The work, by Thompsons of Prudhoe, will...
seafoodsource.com
Vietnam’s tuna sales to EU recover in Q3 on rising demand
Exports of tuna from Vietnam to the E.U. surged in Q3 2022 on higher demand. Vietnam's E.U. sales between July and September rose 47 percent year-on-year to more than USD 46 million (EUR 46.3 million). The total was also 41 percent higher than the same period in 2019. September's sales alone reached a value of USD 31 million (EUR 31.2 million), up 33 percent from a year earlier and the largest monthly value so far this year ...
seafoodsource.com
Måsøval names new managing director
Sistranda, Norway-based salmon-farming company Måsøval has announced the appointment of Helge Kvalvik as its new managing director. “The board is satisfied that Helge has accepted the task of leading Måsøval further. His leadership experience and background will be of great use to Måsøval in an exciting phase. I look forward to working with Helge in the further development of Måsøval," Måsøval Board Chair Lars Måsøval said.
seafoodsource.com
LocalCoho gets marquee investments from Rodger May, Per Heggelund
Auburn, New York, U.S.A.-based LocalCoho has received new funding from Peter Pan owner Rodger May and Per Heggelund, the former owner and operator of a land-based coho farm. LocalCoho, formerly known as Finger Lakes Fish, is currently working in a 43,000-square-foot recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility in Auburn, New York. The company received USD 4.6 million (EUR 4.6 million) in funding in 2020 to expand its operations, with notable investors like Jim Murphy – president of indoor agriculture firm Grow Forward – and Bob Tobin, the former CEO of Ahold USA.
seafoodsource.com
Tassal shareholders vote in favor of selling to Cooke
Shareholders of Hobart, Tasmania, Australia-based salmon-farming firm Tassal have voted overwhelmingly in favor of selling the company to Cooke Aquaculture, according to a release posted on the Australian Stock Exchange on 3 November. Tassal shareholders approved a scheme-implementation deed that was decided in August, under which Cooke – via a...
BBC
Waverley bin workers begin three-week strike over pay
Bin workers across Waverley have begun a three-week strike over pay. The walk out began after GMB union members working for Biffa, the council's waste contractor, rejected an improved pay deal. Kerbside collections in Godalming, Farnham, Haslemere, Cranleigh and the surrounding areas will halt until 23 November. A spokesman for...
BBC
Edinburgh pink door woman says colour was in guidelines
An Edinburgh woman says it is "laughable" that she has been ordered to change the colour of her pink front door when official guidelines feature a door painted a similar colour. Miranda Dickson, 48, got an enforcement notice about her door in the New Town. But it has emerged that...
BBC
Bird flu confirmed in Aberdeenshire and Orkney
Bird flu has been found in Aberdeenshire and Orkney, the Scottish government has announced. A 3km (1.6 miles) protection zone has been put in place around the site near Huntly, as well as a 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone, after the virus was confirmed on Saturday. Similar measures are in...
