Search for stabbing suspect in Elk Grove comes up empty

1 person allegedly stabbed by relative in Elk Grove 00:26

ELK GROVE – Officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove after a stabbing Tuesday morning but couldn't locate the suspect.

The scene was on Springhurst Drive, near Goldy Glen Way.

Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after getting a report of a person allegedly stabbing a family member. That victim has been transported to the hospital by family. The person's condition was not known by police.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear.

Springhurst Drive between Heathermist and Goldy Glen way was closed due to the situation.

Police later announced that a search of the home had come up empty. Officers are now breaking down the perimeter.

No other details, including any information about the suspect, have been released.