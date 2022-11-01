Read full article on original website

Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.

Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.

Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop
Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...

Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.

Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.

Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.

WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.

R-Truth Likely Suffered ‘Very Serious’ Injury On WWE NXT This Week
The WWE locker room is full of talented Superstars who go out of their way to entertain fans. R-Truth is one such Superstar, who has seen a career resurgence over the past few years. The most-decorated WWE 24/7 Champion in history suffered an injury on NXT this week, and it seems his injury is worse than initially thought.

WWE Superstars Arrive In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE will present their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fans are certainly excited about the event, especially because of how well the Elimination Chamber event turned out. WWE Superstars obviously had to travel to Saudi Arabia, and it seems quite a few have already reached the country.

Jade Cargill Says Every Woman In AEW Is Capable Of 5-Star Matches
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. She is utterly infallible so far, and fans are getting behind her. She is proud of the AEW women’s division and so, she made a bold claim recently.

Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...

Why Tony Khan Brought Jeff Jarrett to AEW
Jeff Jarrett is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world but he is also a controversial figure. That that didn’t stop Double J from being a huge star. Jarrett has now made his way to AEW and Tony Khan explained why he hired him in the first place.

Jade Cargill Wants An Intergender Match In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. In fact, she now seems to want to face men instead. Cargill became the...

Braun Strowman Gives Credit To Omos For Bringing It At WWE Crown Jewel
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year confused many, as he was seen as a big star back then. The Monster Among Monsters finally made his WWE return, and he got right back to business. He also won his match against Omos and finally shared his thoughts on it.

WWE Removes Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ From Opening Intro
Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy is a controversial figure in the history of the business as well. The controversy surrounding Flair and The Plane Ride From Hell put him on the brink of cancellation. WWE responded by removing...

Reby Hardy Blasts CM Punk In Brutal Fashion
CM Punk shocked fans after he came back to pro wrestling last year at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Things didn’t go as planned for the Second City Saint, as he has now become public enemy #1. In fact, even Reby Hardy absolutely hates him now. Matt Hardy recently...

Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’
Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.

The Usos Send Message New Day After Retaining Their Tag Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
The Usos are among the WWE roster’s most engaging teams. The WWE tag team champions are hitting milestones one after another. The Usos also called out New Day in a recent video. The Usos recently took to Twitter to show off their dominance. Jey Uso said, “every tag team...

Kofi Kingston Goes Ballistic On Omos Over Joke About His Size
Omos is arguably the tallest wrestler on the WWE roster today. The Nigerian Giant’s stature is rivaled by only a few wrestlers in the business. Because he towers over almost every other WWE superstar, it’s only natural for Omos to look down while talking to his peers. Omos...
