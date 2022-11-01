Read full article on original website
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
MVP Not Traveling To WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia To Avoid Punishable Offence From His Past
Crown Jewel is set to air tonight from Saudi Arabia. Several WWE superstars are gearing up to deliver a thrashing to their opponent. Obviously, supporters are ecstatic and have higher expectations following the press conference. Braun Strowman will face Omos in the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia tonight, but MVP will not be around.
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights
It’s that time of the year for WWE to host it’s annual Premium Live Event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022. The results coverage for WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and there will be a kickoff show at 11:00 p.m. ET.
Bray Wyatt Tease Appears Behind Alexa Bliss During WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss was a major part of The Fiend’s storyline during Bray Wyatt’s first stint with WWE. Vince McMahon completely scrapped the gimmick after Wyatt’s release. Wyatt never forgot the betrayal he endured at the hands of Bliss towards the end of his first run as well.
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears’ Baby Name Revealed
Cassie Lee made a name for herself in WWE, during which she was known as Peyton Royce. She eventually went to Impact Wrestling and saw success there before leaving pro wrestling entirely for now. Fans have been waiting for more news regarding her and Shawn Spears’ upcoming son, and now they have finally revealed their son’s name.
Brock Lesnar Didn’t Take Bobby Lashley Seriously Until Recently
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. It is rare for him to respect others and that was the same case for his rivalry with Bobby Lashley, until recently.
Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’
Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
GUNTHER Questions Rey Mysterio’s Motives For Wrestling After WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER had an awe-inspiring run in NXT UK as he became the longest-reigning champion in modern WWE by holding the NXT UK Title for a record 870 days. He dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. He made his way to the main roster and feuded with the likes of Rey Mysterio, for whom he has no respect now.
Reby Hardy Blasts CM Punk In Brutal Fashion
CM Punk shocked fans after he came back to pro wrestling last year at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Things didn’t go as planned for the Second City Saint, as he has now become public enemy #1. In fact, even Reby Hardy absolutely hates him now. Matt Hardy recently...
Jade Cargill Says Every Woman In AEW Is Capable Of 5-Star Matches
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. She is utterly infallible so far, and fans are getting behind her. She is proud of the AEW women’s division and so, she made a bold claim recently.
Jade Cargill Wants An Intergender Match In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. In fact, she now seems to want to face men instead. Cargill became the...
WWE Removes Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ From Opening Intro
Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy is a controversial figure in the history of the business as well. The controversy surrounding Flair and The Plane Ride From Hell put him on the brink of cancellation. WWE responded by removing...
The Usos Send Message New Day After Retaining Their Tag Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
The Usos are among the WWE roster’s most engaging teams. The WWE tag team champions are hitting milestones one after another. The Usos also called out New Day in a recent video. The Usos recently took to Twitter to show off their dominance. Jey Uso said, “every tag team...
Bobby Lashley Rants After Losing To Brock Lesnar At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley kicked off WWE Crown Jewel. Before the match, Lashley sent Lesnar down the steel steps, which caused Lesnar to favor his knee. Lesnar was speared in the ring and through the ringside barricade by Lashley. After the third spear, Lashley attempted a pin, but Lesnar kicked out.
WWE Blasted For Making Austin Theory Mean ‘Nothing’
Austin Theory eventually found himself on the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. While he had a solid start on the main roster, it all changed after Vince McMahon retired, which led to Theory falling down the pecking order and constantly being on the receiving end of losses. It is no surprise that WWE was also blasted for how they have booked Theory for the past couple of months.
