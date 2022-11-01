Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Reportedly Retired From In-Ring Competition
It was a great run? Wrestlers are unlike other athletes as they eventually have to step away from the ring and move on to something else. That can be a little tricky as you never know when someone is going to wrestle their last match. Sometimes you have to wait to hear the announcement from the source itself, but now we are getting something fairly close enough.
wrestleview.com
Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
nodq.com
Results of Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross from WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a cage match took place at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Kross tried to escape early. McIntyre went after Kross but was knocked off the top rope. Kross took control and threw McIntyre into the steel cage. * McIntyre started...
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
Logan Paul, Jake Paul win WWE fans over with Crown Jewel performance
Logan Paul and Jake Paul won over WWE fans with their showing in the main event of Crown Jewel. Ever since Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, he has won over some WWE fans with his athleticism. He topped himself at SummerSlam back in July with a huge performance against The Miz. In his third ever-match on Saturday, Paul had the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, Nov. 5. All he had to do was beat Roman Reigns, who has had a vice grip on the title since Aug. 30, 2020.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Live Stream: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch Crown Jewel Live
Live from Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia, the WWE presents Crown Jewel 2022 live on Peacock Premium and pay-per-view! Before we get to Survivor Series WarGames (November 26), we’re making a quick stop at Crown Jewel. The premium live event is headlined by an intriguing matchup as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns (acknowledged) defends his Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The undercard also features a slew of fun matchups as Brock Lesnar battles Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman takes on Omos, and Bianca Belair and Bayley collide in a last woman standing match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. From start time to...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Gunther and Rey Mysterio strike gold at Crown Jewel go-home show
The intercontinental championship is in good hands with Gunther and opponents like Rey Mysterio. Gunther and Mysterio closed out the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel with a fantastic David vs. Goliath matchup. Mysterio earned the right to challenge Gunther after defeating Sheamus, Solo Sikoa and Ricochet in...
