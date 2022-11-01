ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ever Wanted To Join The Pegasus Parade? Applications Open Tomorrow.

Derby season may be months away, but the Kentucky Derby Festival is just about ready to start taking applications for next year’s Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade. This Friday, Nov. 4, members of the public can apply to march in the 2023 parade, which will return to downtown Louisville for its 68th year on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m.
The Ultimate Halloween Fest Invites You To Smash Your Pumpkins

Smash away your fall and winter anxieties with the Ultimate Halloween Fest’s Pumpkin Smash. This weekend at Pope Lick, all pumpkins will be welcome and will become the nexus for latent rage and frustration. Normally tossing pumpkins in the trash creates large amounts of methane gas as they degrade in landfills. Hosting a pumpkin smash allows the pumpkins to be broken down and the parts will be used by local composting co-ops so that they can be properly degraded and used for fertilizing new community plants.
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/4)

No cover | 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. This Mexican restaurant, whose venue is a former church, will celebrate its third year open at a Día de Los Muertos-themed party where guests can learn to salsa dance and enjoy drink specials. FRIDAY, NOV. 4-5 Go vote (early!) Locations...
Louisville Ballet Celebrates The Life Of Former Artistic Director Alun Jones

Alun Jones joined the Louisville Ballet in 1975 alongside his wife Helen Starr, who was a dancer and teacher at the Louisville Ballet. He became the artistic director of the Ballet in 1978 and under his leadership rocketed the ballet to much local and global success. His Louisville Ballet tenure boasts 78 world premieres and 65 Louisville premieres. 11 of those were full-length ballets.
