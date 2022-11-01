ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

villages-news.com

Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages

Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages. Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the ongoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge. Kissinger entered a...
BELLEVIEW, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, November 2

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
mycbs4.com

Bronson Middle High School campus secured after students fall ill

Bronson, Florida — Bronson Middle High School went into secure campus for the second time this week in an abundance of caution after a student brought drugs to school yesterday, according to the Levy County Sheriff's Office. "Make sure you know what your kids are doing," LCSO Public Information...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City residents share concerns about violence in their community

Lake City, Florida — The Lake City community is still shaken after two shootings took place this week. "Well it's really disturbing because we know it doesn't have to be that way," Mary McKellum said she and her husband Lester have been living in Lake City for more than 40 years. "I feel safe here, even with this going on because this goes on all the time all over the city," Lester said.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Holly Heights residents fear gentrification

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Missing 24-year-old in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
UNION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman crossed busy Southwest Archer Road against the light during rush hour Friday morning and died after being struck by two vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP did not identify the pedestrian but said she walked into the eastbound lanes of Archer Road...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Fort White trounces down on Santa Fe Raiders football

The Santa Fe football team took on Fort White looking to end their losing streak. In the first quarter, Fort White came out strong, quickly dominating the Raiders, at the end of the first the score was 21-0. But in the second Santa Fe fought back, their quarterback Dontrell Jenkins...
SANTA FE, FL

