Taylor Swift Bringing 'The Eras Tour' To NJ For 3 Nights

It's me – Hi!

Taylor Swift has announced the United States dates for her upcoming tour in support of her tenth smash album "Midnights," released last month.

"The Eras Tour" will present "a journey through the musical eras" of Swift's career both past and present, the singer said on Twitter.

The tour will feature 35 stops around the country including two nights at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 27 and 28. Swift initially had two dates at MetLife, but added a third due to popular demand.

Swift also revealed several openers that will accompany her on "The Eras Tour," with OWENN coming to MetLife.

Eager "Swifties" looking to get first dibs on tickets can register for early ticket access here . More information about the tour and updates on ticket sales can be found on Swift's website .