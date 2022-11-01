People who pay their energy bills on prepayment meters are being urged to claim their cost of living help vouchers after figures revealed there has been been a low uptake so far.The Post Office said that only 60 per cent of eligible customers had claimed their first payment for October.Those who have not yet redeemed their voucher for October can still do so when collecting November’s payment, although the vouchers are only valid for 90 days.Ministers announced the Energy Bills Support Scheme earlier this year to help people cover the cost of sky-high gas and electricity bills, fuelled in...

