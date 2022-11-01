ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

By Daniel Griffin
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

An earlier report can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road when a 2001 Ford F-150 heading southbound on Westerville Road hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue. The crosswalk lights were activated at the time of the accident.

‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase

One of the victims, a four-year-old child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. No update on her condition has been reported.

There is no further information available at this time.

