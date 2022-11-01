Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Steaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
With Joya’s Open, Chef Avishar Barua Working on Next Restaurant
When Chef Avishar Barua came back to Columbus after his adventures on Top Chef Portland, the stage was set for him to do his own thing. Twice over. Barua has a lofty goal – open two restaurants in a year (less, actually) span. Up first is Bengali-American cafe Joya’s,...
columbusunderground.com
Brewed! Coffee Beer Tasting Event Returns Next Month
If you love coffee-infused beers, then Brewed is the event for you!. The Columbus Coffee Festival, Columbus Underground, and Seventh Son Brewing are hosting a celebration of coffee-infused beers where fans can sample of some of the region’s best flavors, all in one location. Join us on Sunday, December...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Patios in Columbus￼￼
We asked our readers this summer to vote for all of the best types of patios in the city, and we’ve revealed the entire list except for the final category: BEST OVERALL PATIO IN COLUMBUS. The Top 10 list that was formed from the votes cast includes a nice mix of casual spots, rooftop patios and fine dining experiences. And in first place is Lindey’s, which was also named the #1 Fine Dining Patio.
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: International Influence at Joya’s
Chef Avishar Barua has been up to lots of mischief since the pandemic interlude. Well known for his brilliant culinary sensibilities during his time at Service Bar, Barua has branched out into competitive television cooking, as seen in several episodes on Top Chef. He’s also explored the national frozen custard scene, with the debut of his Buckeye-themed Talenti creation. And now? Now he’s opened up a little eatery of his very own in Worthington.
columbusunderground.com
Mega Weekend – 24-hour board games, Pam Grier films, INDECENT, Highlight the Weekend
Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. It’s another beautiful fall weekend. Tickets are on sale for Brewed! the coffee beer tasting party. Enjoy your weekend!. Cocktails at the Conservatory returns tonight at Franklin Park Conservatory, and community day is Sunday. Learn about saving seeds...
columbusunderground.com
Dublin Connecting Jobseekers and Employers
Jobseekers will have an opportunity to make strides in their quests by engaging with Dublin employers looking to fill open positions. Dublin Talent Connect is a virtual event running November 7-11. City officials have partnered with startup Chatstrike to host these online conversations. The Second Round. This is the second...
columbusunderground.com
Affordable Housing Project Proposed for South Side
A plan to build a 70-unit apartment complex at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. will go before the Columbus Development Commission next week. The project is being developed by Community Development for All People (CD4AP), an organization with over 16 years of experience in developing affordable housing on the South Side.
