Chef Avishar Barua has been up to lots of mischief since the pandemic interlude. Well known for his brilliant culinary sensibilities during his time at Service Bar, Barua has branched out into competitive television cooking, as seen in several episodes on Top Chef. He’s also explored the national frozen custard scene, with the debut of his Buckeye-themed Talenti creation. And now? Now he’s opened up a little eatery of his very own in Worthington.

WORTHINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO