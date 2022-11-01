Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Sunday that nobody should be surprised that former President Trump is reportedly set to announce his 2024 run. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Marta Raddatz asked Christie about Trump teasing a 2024 run during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, which comes as multiple reports say his announcement is imminent.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO