Colorado State

KKTV

Did you know you can buy lotto tickets online in Colorado?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion, a lot of people are focused on the lottery!. Someone won $1 million in Colorado on Wednesday after purchasing a ticket from Winners Corner in Pueblo, but they may not have actually been there in person to buy the ticket. Winners Corner is one of several brick and mortar locations across Colorado that also sell lottery tickets online. A spokesperson for Colorado lottery explained, there’s a good chance someone may have purchased that winning ticket online from another part of the state!
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Judge temporarily stops Kroger Albertson’s merger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two of the largest grocery chains in Colorado have stopped the process of merging together, for now. Kroger, who owns Kings Soopers announced in October that it would purchase Albertsons, who owns Safeway with a $20 billion bid, or $34.10 per share. Now, the mergers has been halted after King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson placed a temporary restraining order on the sale which was scheduled to happen on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide

Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

