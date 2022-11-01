Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
WATCH: Children’s Hospital Colorado holding clinical trials for RSV in children
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. Katie Pelton talks with AARP ElderWatch about Cryptocurrency scams. About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver. Updated: 23 hours ago. About...
KKTV
Did you know you can buy lotto tickets online in Colorado?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion, a lot of people are focused on the lottery!. Someone won $1 million in Colorado on Wednesday after purchasing a ticket from Winners Corner in Pueblo, but they may not have actually been there in person to buy the ticket. Winners Corner is one of several brick and mortar locations across Colorado that also sell lottery tickets online. A spokesperson for Colorado lottery explained, there’s a good chance someone may have purchased that winning ticket online from another part of the state!
KKTV
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
KKTV
Judge temporarily stops Kroger Albertson’s merger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two of the largest grocery chains in Colorado have stopped the process of merging together, for now. Kroger, who owns Kings Soopers announced in October that it would purchase Albertsons, who owns Safeway with a $20 billion bid, or $34.10 per share. Now, the mergers has been halted after King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson placed a temporary restraining order on the sale which was scheduled to happen on Monday.
KKTV
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
KKTV
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
Comments / 0