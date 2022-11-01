ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Trevor Noah Wants to Meet the Man ‘That Herschel Walker Thinks He Is': Treats Life ‘The Way We Treat Dating Apps’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 151

M R
4d ago

It is baffling that this is the best candidate that they could come up with. Walker is an embarrassment to himself, the Republican party, and the state of Georgia. I'll keep praying for the day when sanity returns to the GOP and I can vote Republican with pride again!

Reply(35)
38
Rick Juanda Spencer
4d ago

One thing is for sure, if Walker gets elected HE will most definitely take the place of being the butt of every political joke in the near future. Life after Trump; Hershel Walker follies shall be reported on constantly.😉

Reply(3)
16
Michael Gorbett
4d ago

It would be good for metrosexual Trevor Noah to meet Herschel Walker, it would be fun to see him squirm and sweat in the presence of a mountain of a man!

Reply(11)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
The Independent

‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break

Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene's hypocrisy over pandemic loans.mp4Democrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysMoment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera

A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah Roast Herschel Walker for Saying He’s Better Than Obama

With five days to go until the midterm elections, Seth Meyers spent his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday going after the most extreme Republican candidates who could “still easily win” their races, including Mehmet Oz, Kari Lake, and, of course, Herschel Walker.After Barack Obama went after Walker on the campaign trail in Georgia, the Georgia Senate candidate went on Fox News to say he’d put his résumé up against the former president’s “any time of the day.”“You do?” the Late Night host asked in response. “That’s like me saying, ‘Einstein? I’m way smarter than him. That dope could never...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West

Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
Popculture

Jordan Klepper Doesn't Want You to Sell Him a Pillow: Comedy Central Star Talks New Midterm Elections Special, Conspiracy Theories Podcast (Exclusive)

Jordan Klepper has long been a staple of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, in addition to hosting his own shows such as The Opposition with Jordan Klepper. Now, the comedian is bringing a new special to fans: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Midterms – America Unfollows Democracy. Ahead of the premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Klepper who discussed the "monologues" he gets from critics on occasion, his new conspiracy theories podcast, and why he doesn't want to be sold any more pillows.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy