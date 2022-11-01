Burger with your brew? You can get just that at Decadent Ales in Mamaroneck, which now plays host to Duke’s Burger Joint. Burgers and beer, name a better duo (we’ll wait). Bringing their latest “Duke” iteration to the streets of Mamaroneck, Baby Duke’s Kitchen owners Gene Lum and Robert Marinelli are now slinging comfort food out of local brewery hotspot Decadent Ales. The latest kitchen installment, Duke’s Burger Joint, gives diners and drinkers a full amusement park of menu items. Freshly shucked oysters that are kept crisply on ice in full display, candied maple bacon, chicken wings (with the option for Hennessy sauce), and Buffalo cauliflower that’s beer-battered in Decadent Ale’s own lager all add up to a strong line of starters.

MAMARONECK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO