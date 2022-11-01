Read full article on original website
Duke’s Burger Joint Dishes Eats at Decadent Ales in Mamaroneck
Burger with your brew? You can get just that at Decadent Ales in Mamaroneck, which now plays host to Duke’s Burger Joint. Burgers and beer, name a better duo (we’ll wait). Bringing their latest “Duke” iteration to the streets of Mamaroneck, Baby Duke’s Kitchen owners Gene Lum and Robert Marinelli are now slinging comfort food out of local brewery hotspot Decadent Ales. The latest kitchen installment, Duke’s Burger Joint, gives diners and drinkers a full amusement park of menu items. Freshly shucked oysters that are kept crisply on ice in full display, candied maple bacon, chicken wings (with the option for Hennessy sauce), and Buffalo cauliflower that’s beer-battered in Decadent Ale’s own lager all add up to a strong line of starters.
7 Places to Get the Most Delicious Ramen in Westchester
As the weather gets colder, here’s where to grab a warm bowl of ramen full of your favorite toppings in Westchester County. Who doesn’t love a warm and cozy bowl of ramen? Just in time for the arrival of cooler temperatures, Westchester restaurants heat up the dining scene with steamy bowls of slurpable, twirlable noodles topped with all the fixings. Here’s where to go the next time you’re craving an order of the good stuff.
Choices: A Rock Opera Gets Its Second Act in Westchester
John Krupa’s breakout musical is set for a second showing at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in November. Following a thunderous debut back in April, which rocked Armonk to the tune of three oversold shows, Choices: A Rock Opera has set its sights on Chappaqua. The musical’s second performances are set to premiere at 8 p.m. on both Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center. There will also be a matinee on Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m.
