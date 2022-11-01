Read full article on original website
3rd Annual Christmas on the Farm to kickoff the holiday season
NESCOPECK,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — A great start to the weekend and kickstart to the upcoming holiday season. Family and friends joined in on the 3rd annual Christmas on the Farm in Nescopeck. Over 30 local artisans and vendors had something for everyone. People had the chance to eat and shop...
Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park
KINGSTON,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — For Democrats ,abortion has been a hot botton issue on the campaign trail. In an attempt to sway undecided voters, Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park in Kingston today which included the Democratic candidate vying for P-A's 120th Legislative District on Tuesday.
Carbon County opens up emergency service training facility
Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. — The 55-foot-tall burn tower and the next door observation center will be used by Carbon County fire, police and EMS to conduct training and simulations. Wayne Nothstein, a Carbon County commissioner, gave a tour of the facility. “There are 2 cutout on the 4x8 sheets...
Attorney General Shapiro Makes a Campaign Stop in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As we approach election day, candidates are making their way to NEPA one last time to show voters why they would be the best choice. Over the past six days, the Attorney General has made 25 stops around the Commonwealth, this time, with his running mate, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis.
Dallas Twp. Police search for missing man
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Luzerne County. Billy Martin Jr. Mr. Martin is 6’0”, 135 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, and a beard. Police say he may have been wearing flip-flops at the time of his disappearance.
Ashland man to spend nearly 8 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — An Ashland man will spend nearly 8 years behind bars for drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Schuylkill County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Aaron Walter Gray was sentenced yesterday to 93 months, (7.75 years), in prison. Officials say Gray...
Woman sentenced for conspiring, agreeing to sell explosives without a license
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A White Haven woman has been sentenced to 2 years of probation for selling over 250 lbs of explosives without a license. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 35-year-old Danielle Condron previously admitted that between June 2017 and September 2018, she and two other people conspired and agreed to sell commercial-grade fireworks without a license.
PSP: Man in custody after setting house on fire with troopers inside
LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police arrested a man they say set a house on fire in Montour County while troopers were inside. According to PSP, troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 5 R and H Avenue in Liberty Township on Wednesday around 4:45 PM.
PSP: Woman threatens to 'blow up' CVS Pharmacy
HAWLEY, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman angry over prescription prices was arrested after allegedly threatening pharmacy employees to "blow up" the facility. According to State Police, on October 19 around 4 PM, 34-year-old Melissa Finn entered a CVS Pharmacy in Hawley and argued with a pharmacist over her prescription prices.
"All In, We Win" Says Dr. Oz at Lackawanna County Campaign Stop
SOUTH ABINGTON TWNP. LACKWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Candidates around the state are gearing up for Tuesdays Midterm Elections, with many making some final campaign stops in our area. Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, made a stop in Lackawanna County tonight for a “Get Out the...
Man charged after allegedly holding woman hostage, assaulting her for weeks
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested Wednesday after a woman ran into a hair salon begging for help, alleging he held he against her will and assaulted her. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Luzerne Borough Police filed a report stating that a woman ran into a salon on Main Street in Luzerne with head injuries and a black eye around 6 PM Wednesday.
Joe Maddon signs new book
Former Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon was in Wilkes Barre today signing his new book, “ Trying not to suck at baseball and Life, The Book of Joe”. The Hazleton native and former Chicago Cubs World Series Manager has been home since being fired by the angels in June. The book is written by Tom Verducci and Maddon says it took some time to convince him to write it but he knew when he was ready.
