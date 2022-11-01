Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates missing local man
Updated: Thursday, 8:38 a.m. Parker Hebron has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
cbs19news
Seeking information on larceny suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
cbs19news
Seeking information in Madison County fraud case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
theriver953.com
Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools
The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
wsvaonline.com
Bond hearing delayed for Staunton man
The Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy will remain in custody, at least for the weekend. A bond hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was continued until Monday afternoon, according to online records. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
WHSV
PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
wsvaonline.com
Standoff ends with arrest of Staunton man
A Staunton man is in custody following a standoff with authorities that ended early this morning. Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:20 last night to the 14-hundred block of New Hope Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, a deputy tried to make contact with the subject in question.
WHSV
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff
A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
WHSV
Sanity evaluation granted for alleged Shopping Cart Killer
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged “Shopping Cart Killer,” Anthony Robinson, appeared virtually in Rockingham County Circuit Court Friday morning. Robinson, 36, is facing five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder. He’s linked...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City
Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
WHSV
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
wina.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
cbs19news
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
WSET
Number of reported shootings down 30% in Lynchburg despite violent weekend: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in the community have been concerned about recent gun violence throughout Central Virginia. Earlier this week, there were three shootings within 48 hours in Lynchburg. ABC13 News reached out to Lynchburg Police for data on the number of shootings this year compared to 2020...
