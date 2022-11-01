Read full article on original website
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Johns Hopkins University names Elisabeth Long to be its next Sheridan Dean of Libraries, Archives and Museums, succeeding Winston Tabb
Johns Hopkins University has a new head librarian. Hopkins this week named Elisabeth Long, currently part of the senior leadership team at the University of Chicago Library, to succeed Winston Tabb as its next Sheridan Dean of University Libraries, Archives and Museums. She’ll start Jan. 3. Tabb, who joined...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers
After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Cipher Game Workshop With Dr. Lawrence Brown – November 11 at The Ivy Bookshop
The Ivy Bookshop – 5928 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. Did you read Lawrence Brown’s The Black Butterfly, one of The Ivy’s top sellers of 2022? Did you ever imagine that Dr. Brown would lead you in a board game version of the book? We can’t wait to bring this very vision to life on November 11, when Dr. Brown will lead us in playing Urban Cipher: The Afrofuturist Learning Board Game that he has created in league with graphic artist Andre Budo.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Feastival, OyFest at Union, chili cookoff benefiting The Baltimore Station, and more
From openings to festivals to Thanksgiving plans, this week is a busy one on the Baltimore food scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Marta, the new Butcher’s Hill restaurant in the former Salt Tavern space, is officially open. Early reports are good, like this one from Charm City Cook.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Unified Community Connections holds Hoodstock XIX fundraiser on November 18
Unified Community Connections, a nonprofit agency supporting people with disabilities, will hold its signature concert fundraiser Hoodstock XIX in person on Friday, November 18 at The Winslow in Baltimore. When: Friday, November 18, 2022. Where: The Winslow. 333 W. Ostend St., Baltimore, MD 21230. Free onsite parking available. Time: 7:00...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Learn more about The Whit Harvey Group from Their Clients
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. We rely on reader and advertising support to fund our reporting. Show your love for Baltimore by powering the stories that illuminate what makes Baltimore unique, and helping to keep access free for neighbors who need it.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Fell’s Point Fun Festival, Pumpkin Smash, Taco and Craft Beer Festivals, and more.
Fall is fully settled in, but fortunately the temperatures are still warm enough to spend time outside comfortably. This weekend presents several opportunities to get out and enjoy good food, good drinks, good music, and good company. Check out our weekend lineup:. Banjo Gathering, Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov....
Comments / 0