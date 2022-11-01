The Ivy Bookshop – 5928 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. Did you read Lawrence Brown’s The Black Butterfly, one of The Ivy’s top sellers of 2022? Did you ever imagine that Dr. Brown would lead you in a board game version of the book? We can’t wait to bring this very vision to life on November 11, when Dr. Brown will lead us in playing Urban Cipher: The Afrofuturist Learning Board Game that he has created in league with graphic artist Andre Budo.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO