The Catholic High School Athletics Association in New York has approved rugby as an official sport. The CHSAA oversees competition among Catholic schools in a variety of sports, and the move to add rugby is a key step toward wider support of the game within the Empire State. The move is also the culmination of a long period of work by Rugby NY and those involved in the high school game in New York. The CHSAA runs competitions usually divided up by archdiocese (regions), and in this case the New York City and Long Island archdiocese are involved to start with because there are already Catholic schools playing rugby in those regions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO