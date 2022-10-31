Read full article on original website
Montana boy through and through: Griz senior linebacker Marcus Welnel has lived the Treasure State dream
MISSOULA – In Montana, a place where college sports equate to pro sports, the University of Montana and Montana State University dominate the landscape. As a Treasure State native, it’s one of the first big decisions you have to make in your life. Are you going to cheer for the Grizzlies or the Bobcats?
NY Catholic HS Athletics Association Adds Rugby
The Catholic High School Athletics Association in New York has approved rugby as an official sport. The CHSAA oversees competition among Catholic schools in a variety of sports, and the move to add rugby is a key step toward wider support of the game within the Empire State. The move is also the culmination of a long period of work by Rugby NY and those involved in the high school game in New York. The CHSAA runs competitions usually divided up by archdiocese (regions), and in this case the New York City and Long Island archdiocese are involved to start with because there are already Catholic schools playing rugby in those regions.
Griz volleyball’s dances are bringing in crowds
If you watch University of Montana volleyball, you will see the various digs, blocks and kills common to the sport. But Griz fans’ attention has lately veered toward the sideline. UM volleyball’s season has been one of the best in recent history, standing at a 13-9 overall record with...
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
MSU Guarantees Admission to Nursing Program for Qualifying Montana HS Graduates
BOZEMAN – Beginning in the fall of 2023, Montana high school graduates who aspire to a career in nursing will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. The college announced last month that...
Montanans eagerly await Powerball results; Montana Millionaire sold out
The Montana Millionaire sold out in a record breaking 29 hours, but that isn't keeping Montanans from their lottery games as the Powerball has reached 1.2 billion dollars.
The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?
We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
Dreams of Montana Elk Hunt Come True For Deserving Montanans
Press Release from Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Received Nov 1st, 2022, Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. Big Hearts Under the Big Sky (BHUBS), a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA), has completed the sixth “family adventure” scheduled for the year. Who were...
3 Montana Passes You Need to Know For Winter Driving
Driving in Montana is usually a joy, but during the winter, road conditions can be treacherous and travel becomes stressful. The weather is cooling down, and winter is fast approaching. One thing that I, for one, am not looking forward to is driving through certain particularly tricky mountain passes across the state.
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update November 3
Temperatures continue to be colder than normal across Montana today with 30s statewide. Winds were light west of the divide and ranging from 10 to 20 mph east of the divide with gusts into the 30s around Cut Bank. Skies were partly to mostly cloudy west with clear to partly...
Bertha the beloved moose burglarized by law school
Law students at the University of Montana have stolen Bertha, the moose head from the forestry school, after the tradition was put off for a few years. “I talked to a lot of lawyers in town and they were like ‘Are you taking the moose?’” Student Bar Association President Paul Hutton said. “People get really jazzed about it.”
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Montana Millionaire tickets selling out quickly
MONTANA - It's a lottery frenzy in the Treasure State as the Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.…
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
These Montana Children Went Missing in October! Let’s Find Them
Since my last article on missing children in September, eleven more children have gone missing. That's a total of 71 missing children, which is absolutely awful. I've been absolutely saddened by this news. So, I've got a follow-up. Once again, using the Montana Missing Persons Database, let's highlight all the children that went missing in the month of October, and help bring them home.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information
Wrong polling locations in six counties across Montana have been corrected on the state’s “My Voter” page, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office verified on Friday afternoon, just two business days before Election Day. Originally, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Native American Rights Fund had pointed out to the office that polling locations […] The post Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
