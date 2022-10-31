ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

goffrugbyreport.com

NY Catholic HS Athletics Association Adds Rugby

The Catholic High School Athletics Association in New York has approved rugby as an official sport. The CHSAA oversees competition among Catholic schools in a variety of sports, and the move to add rugby is a key step toward wider support of the game within the Empire State. The move is also the culmination of a long period of work by Rugby NY and those involved in the high school game in New York. The CHSAA runs competitions usually divided up by archdiocese (regions), and in this case the New York City and Long Island archdiocese are involved to start with because there are already Catholic schools playing rugby in those regions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
montanakaimin.com

Griz volleyball’s dances are bringing in crowds

If you watch University of Montana volleyball, you will see the various digs, blocks and kills common to the sport. But Griz fans’ attention has lately veered toward the sideline. UM volleyball’s season has been one of the best in recent history, standing at a 13-9 overall record with...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?

We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

3 Montana Passes You Need to Know For Winter Driving

Driving in Montana is usually a joy, but during the winter, road conditions can be treacherous and travel becomes stressful. The weather is cooling down, and winter is fast approaching. One thing that I, for one, am not looking forward to is driving through certain particularly tricky mountain passes across the state.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update November 3

Temperatures continue to be colder than normal across Montana today with 30s statewide. Winds were light west of the divide and ranging from 10 to 20 mph east of the divide with gusts into the 30s around Cut Bank. Skies were partly to mostly cloudy west with clear to partly...
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

Bertha the beloved moose burglarized by law school

Law students at the University of Montana have stolen Bertha, the moose head from the forestry school, after the tradition was put off for a few years. “I talked to a lot of lawyers in town and they were like ‘Are you taking the moose?’” Student Bar Association President Paul Hutton said. “People get really jazzed about it.”
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

These Montana Children Went Missing in October! Let’s Find Them

Since my last article on missing children in September, eleven more children have gone missing. That's a total of 71 missing children, which is absolutely awful. I've been absolutely saddened by this news. So, I've got a follow-up. Once again, using the Montana Missing Persons Database, let's highlight all the children that went missing in the month of October, and help bring them home.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information

Wrong polling locations in six counties across Montana have been corrected on the state’s “My Voter” page, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office verified on Friday afternoon, just two business days before Election Day. Originally, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Native American Rights Fund had pointed out to the office that polling locations […] The post Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
MISSOULA, MT

