Milton “Jim” Nicholson
Milton "Jim" Nicholson, 90, of Weston, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Jim's honor at a later date. Hanneman Funeral Home- Grand Rapids was entrusted with Milton's arrangements.
Clark, Novinsky finish in upper division at state
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg sophomore Anthony Clark finished 38th in 16:18.8 and Bowling Green junior Aidan Novinsky was 68th out of 178 runners at the Division I state boys cross country meet Saturday. At Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Hilliard Davidson senior Connor Ackley won the individual state championship...
Winifred Odell Stone
Winifred Odell Stone, Ph.D., son of Otis and Flora (Davis) Stone, was born on July 28, 1935 in Pax, West Virginia. He peacefully transitioned to October 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Otis Stone and son, Mark. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 61 years, Marva and daughter, Maya, both of northwest Ohio; granddaughter, Sania Bauswell of Chicago; sisters Rita Carlisle and Freeda Stone, both of California; nephews Ron Stone and David Carlisle both of California, Dino Stone and Jeffrey Stone both of Toledo; and countless friends and colleagues.
State-bound Perrysburg sweeps Highland
NORWALK — Perrysburg volleyball is heading to the Division I state final four after sweeping Medina Highland, 25-13, 25-20, 26-24, in a regional final Saturday at Norwalk High School. “It’s awesome,” said Perrysburg senior outside hitter Sara Pahl. “We’ve been working hard since this summer, in June. We put...
Final ‘In the Round’ speaker series event at BGSU takes place on Nov. 10
Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the final “In the Round” speaker series event at Bowling Green State University will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The free and open to the public series...
Perrysburg girls finish 4th at state meet
OBETZ, Ohio — Perrysburg girls cross country was unable to defend its Division I state championship from last year, but a fourth-place finish is the second best in school history. Out of 20 teams qualifying for the meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Mason won the team...
AIM acquires Bryan, Napoleon newspapers
BRYAN – AIM Media Midwest, LLC announced it has acquired the publishing assets of Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon, Inc. serving the communities of Bryan and Napoleon in Northwest Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction, AIM announced the hiring of all current...
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project begins
The role of grandma and grandpa is different for every grandparent. While some grandparents may see their grandchildren on a limited basis, others see them more frequently, and many are now raising their grandchildren. Raising grandchildren later in life often brings challenges. As the holiday season approaches, children look forward...
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
BGSU to welcome Olympian, social activist Tom Daley for community conversation
Bowling Green State University will welcome Olympian and social activist Tom Daley to campus for a community conversation at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Theater. A British diving great, Daley became Great Britain’s second youngest male Olympian when he competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games...
Local briefs
There have been 36,831 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 92 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday Wood County Health Department. There have been 70 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
Falcons find revenge during Senior Night
The Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team took on Marshall University on Friday, defeating the Thundering Herd 177.5-122.5. The Falcons also recognized seniors Anais Constantinides, Cassidy Daugherty, Taylor Harris, Julia Januszewska, Inbar Mark, Julianna Petrak, and Amber Saxon for their contribution to the team over the course of their careers.
Badge goes back to family: Elected officials hope to spur service in younger generation
ROSSFORD — The city has given the 3-year-old great-grandson of the late Fire Chief Larry Wojnar’s fire chief badge. Fire Chief Larry Wojnar served in the Rossford Fire Department for more than 37 years and his badge has been on display on the second floor of the Rossford fire department. He died in 1978.
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
Jackets power their way over Berlin, 24-8
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg jumped to a 24-0 halftime lead, and then held on to defeat Delaware Olentangy Berlin, 24-8, at Steinecker Stadium Friday. In the first half, Perrysburg accumulated 237 total yards, holding the Golden Bears to 37 and the Yellow Jackets held a 16-2 advantage in first downs. Time of possession favored the Yellow Jackets, 18:14 to 5:43.
VIDEO: Perrysburg advances past Northview in four sets

Falcons log season-best attack percentage in three-set sweep over Akron
Bowling Green State University volleyball completed the weekend sweep over the Akron Zips with a three-set victory Saturday. The Falcons logged a season-best .364 attack percentage, registering a mark of .355 or better in each set of the match. The Falcons came back to win the first set in extra points before holding the Zips to 12 points in the second set and 16 in the third.
Elmwood scores 27 unanswered to put away Tinora, 34-15
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood outscored Tinora 27-3 in the second half to win, 34-15, in a Division V regional quarterfinal playoff game Friday. The Royals, 11-1, will get to play their Wood County rivals, Eastwood (12-0) in a regional semifinal next Friday at a site to be determined. Tinora finishes the season 8-4.
Falcons fight to five set victory over Akron
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team battled the Akron Zips through five sets on Friday at the Stroh Center, capturing a 3-2 victory. The Falcons were able to jump out in front with a first set win, but the Zips came surging back, taking the second and third sets. The Falcons were able to rally from behind to win the fourth set to force a fifth, taking the final set by a 15-11 score.
