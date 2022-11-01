ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

AL.com

17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody

Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
WAFF

Two people with gunshot wounds drive themselves to hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people with gunshot wounds drove themselves to the hospital Friday night. According to the Huntsville Police Department, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in their own vehicle. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed

By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
ARAB, AL
WAFF

Marshall County man killed in Thursday wreck

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 43-year-old man was killed on Thursday evening in a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville. Wesley Darnell was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving entered the opposite lane and was hit by a vehicle driven by Randy Rathmann, 78. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darnell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Scottsboro PD officers arrest 2 people on drug-related charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested two people on drug-related charges on Thursday. According to a release by the police department, officers performed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 72 that resulted in the arrest of Tiffani Mashburn, 39, and Tyler Nelson, 27. Officers discovered 14.99 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.57 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the course of investigation.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
CBS 42

Man found shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night. According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges

SCOTTSBORO, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL

