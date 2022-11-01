Read full article on original website
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
17-year-old boy shot to death in Gadsden, 1 in custody
Gadsden police say a 17-year-old male was shot to death on a residential street Thursday afternoon in East Gadsden. Capt. Bobby Jackson said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 100 block of Park Street at about 2:41 p.m. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, died of...
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
WAFF
Two people with gunshot wounds drive themselves to hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people with gunshot wounds drove themselves to the hospital Friday night. According to the Huntsville Police Department, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in their own vehicle. The...
RPD: Four arrested, tried to flush evidence down the toilet
Four people were arrested after police say some of them were found trying to flush evidence down a toilet.
northjacksonpress.com
Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed
By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
WAFF
Marshall County man killed in Thursday wreck
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 43-year-old man was killed on Thursday evening in a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville. Wesley Darnell was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving entered the opposite lane and was hit by a vehicle driven by Randy Rathmann, 78. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darnell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
Man killed in Decatur house fire identified, cause unknown at this time
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Decatur claimed the life of one person on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m. Three people evacuated a house fire...
2 people arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
Two victims showed up at Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night.
WAFF
Scottsboro PD officers arrest 2 people on drug-related charges
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested two people on drug-related charges on Thursday. According to a release by the police department, officers performed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 72 that resulted in the arrest of Tiffani Mashburn, 39, and Tyler Nelson, 27. Officers discovered 14.99 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.57 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the course of investigation.
Man found shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night. According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m. […]
WAFF
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville. Patriot Front members. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT. 31 members...
MISSING: Police search for Marshall County man
23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing on October 28. Authorities say Walker was arrested in connection to a then-missing Guntersville teen in 2018.
Man charged in double homicide now pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing two people in April has withdrawn his original plea, according to court documents.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrested two people on drug-related charges after they found drugs and a variety of paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Two arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Officials say two people were arrested in Jackson County after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a home.
WAFF
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville.
Rainsville Police find over 100 grams of synthetic marijuana during traffic stop
Officers claim more than 100 grams of synthetic marijuana was found during a traffic stop in Rainsville this week.
Huntsville Police K-9 recovering from ‘serious mouth and head injuries’
Huntsville Police say K-9 Kane will see more days on the force after facing severe injuries while assisting with an arrest Tuesday.
Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified
A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
