Benzinga

Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
freightwaves.com

XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide

XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
Cheddar News

Uber Reports Q3 Earnings, Revenue jumps 72%

Jacob Sonenshine, markets reporter for Barron's, joined Cheddar News to discuss Uber’s earnings latest quarterly earnings and its guidance. “The company is able to meet sales estimates but do it in a more profitable manner than expected," he said. "It means that their margin beat expectations so they're just more profitable than expected just on this quarter.”
Fox Business

UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings

Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Benzinga

Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens

Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Benzinga

Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings

Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
tipranks.com

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers

Cargojet’s Q3-2022 earnings results were mixed, with earnings per share beating expectations while revenue missed. Still, the company seems sound overall, and analysts agree. Earlier today, Cargojet (TSE: CJT) (OTC: CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share...
Benzinga

Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

Why Novo Nordisk A/S Shares Are Shooting Higher Today

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares are trading higher by 7.57% to $114.49 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were higher year-over-year. The company also raised FY22 operating profit growth guidance. What Happened?. Novo Nordisk reported quarterly earnings of DKK6.34 per share. The company reported DKK45.57 billion in...
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Benzinga

Novo Nordisk: Q3 Earnings Insights

Novo Nordisk NVO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 01:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Novo Nordisk beat estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was up $529.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ

Maersk sees demand for container shipping slowing as Q3 tops forecast

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but lowered its outlook for the growth of global container demand this year amid concerns about the overall health of the global economy. Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to...
kitco.com

Newmont increases gold production in third quarter, reports net income of $213 million

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Newmont also reported that its Q3 2022 attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals decreased 5%...
medtechdive.com

iRhythm narrowed loss in Q3 on higher sales of cardiac wearables

IRhythm said third-quarter revenue climbed 22% on higher sales of its wearable cardiac monitors. The shares fell after the company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as it expects customers to continue returning some devices. Gross profit for the third quarter was $70.9 million, an increase of 26% from a year...
Benzinga

Fresh Del Monte Produce: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fresh Del Monte Produce posted an EPS of $0.54. Revenue was up $49.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
kitco.com

B2Gold reports net loss in third quarter as gold production down 27% y-o-y

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, the company said that its gold production is forecast to significantly increase in Q4 2022 when mining...
Benzinga

IVERIC bio: Q3 Earnings Insights

IVERIC bio ISEE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IVERIC bio beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...

