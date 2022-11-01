Read full article on original website
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
freightwaves.com
XPO closes a chapter, Q3 beat with mixed Q4 guide
XPO Logistics reported quarterly earnings one last time as a transportation conglomerate providing less-than-truckload, truck brokerage and other services under one roof. A spinoff of its brokerage segment, RXO, is planned for Tuesday. The remaining XPO entity will become a pure-play LTL provider, following the divestiture of its European transportation unit at a later date.
Uber Reports Q3 Earnings, Revenue jumps 72%
Jacob Sonenshine, markets reporter for Barron's, joined Cheddar News to discuss Uber’s earnings latest quarterly earnings and its guidance. “The company is able to meet sales estimates but do it in a more profitable manner than expected," he said. "It means that their margin beat expectations so they're just more profitable than expected just on this quarter.”
UPS stock rises after mixed third quarter earnings
Shares for the United Parcel Service rose Tuesday morning after releasing a mixed third-quarter earnings report. Despite growing concerns over softening demand and inflation, the shipping giant reaffirmed it was on track to meet its 2022 financial goals. Moreover, UPS will be joining its competitor FedEx in raising shipping rates by 6.9% due to increased costs.
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Molson Coors Beverage Q3 EPS Miss Estimates As Inflation Threatens
Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.94 billion, beating the consensus of $2.88 billion. Net sales from the Americas segment rose 6.8% Y/Y primarily due to positive net pricing and favorable sales mix, partially offset by a decrease in financial volumes. Net...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
tipranks.com
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Cargojet’s Q3-2022 earnings results were mixed, with earnings per share beating expectations while revenue missed. Still, the company seems sound overall, and analysts agree. Earlier today, Cargojet (TSE: CJT) (OTC: CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share...
Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
Why Novo Nordisk A/S Shares Are Shooting Higher Today
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares are trading higher by 7.57% to $114.49 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were higher year-over-year. The company also raised FY22 operating profit growth guidance. What Happened?. Novo Nordisk reported quarterly earnings of DKK6.34 per share. The company reported DKK45.57 billion in...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Novo Nordisk: Q3 Earnings Insights
Novo Nordisk NVO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 01:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Novo Nordisk beat estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was up $529.00 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises IEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Maersk sees demand for container shipping slowing as Q3 tops forecast
OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but lowered its outlook for the growth of global container demand this year amid concerns about the overall health of the global economy. Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to...
kitco.com
Newmont increases gold production in third quarter, reports net income of $213 million
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Newmont also reported that its Q3 2022 attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals decreased 5%...
medtechdive.com
iRhythm narrowed loss in Q3 on higher sales of cardiac wearables
IRhythm said third-quarter revenue climbed 22% on higher sales of its wearable cardiac monitors. The shares fell after the company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as it expects customers to continue returning some devices. Gross profit for the third quarter was $70.9 million, an increase of 26% from a year...
Fresh Del Monte Produce: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fresh Del Monte Produce posted an EPS of $0.54. Revenue was up $49.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
kitco.com
B2Gold reports net loss in third quarter as gold production down 27% y-o-y
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, the company said that its gold production is forecast to significantly increase in Q4 2022 when mining...
IVERIC bio: Q3 Earnings Insights
IVERIC bio ISEE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IVERIC bio beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
