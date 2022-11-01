Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
U.S. average long-term mortgage rates dip back under 7%, for now
WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped back under 7% this week, one day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. What You Need To Know. The average 30-year mortgage...
Bay News 9
Reports: Trump mulling announcing 2024 run shortly after midterms
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling announcing a 2024 White House bid shortly after next week’s midterm elections, according multiple news outlets citing sources familiar with the discussions. What You Need To Know. Donald Trump is expected to announce shortly after next week’s midterm elections that he will...
Bay News 9
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
Bay News 9
With Calif. congressman, Biden trumpets critical microchip investments
President Joe Biden was in California Friday to highlight investments from the bipartisan semiconductor chip bill he signed earlier this year to help bolster the domestic supply chain, also noting his work to aid veterans and throwing support behind Democrat Mike Levin, who is running for reelection in a tight district race.
Bay News 9
Biden announces 16M student debt relief applications approved this week
Sixteen million Americans with student debt are set to have their application for forgiveness approved, the president announced, though the cancellation won’t appear on their accounts while a legal challenge from Republican-led states plays out in court. Nearly 26 million have applied to student loan relief so far, President...
Comments / 0