Birth announcements
BRAGER — A daughter, Finnley Gray Brager, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Oct. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hailey Brager (Pugh) and Jonathan Brager of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Cindy Pugh, Stonewood. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Sterner, Stonewood, and Paul and Laurie Brager, Clarksburg.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior won the Class AA Region 1 cheer title Saturday
Blevins keeps learning, improving his airbrush talent for national audience
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wesley Blevins’ confidence can be seen throughout Cruiz Custom Airbrush. Helmets, portraits, costumes, license plates and more adorn the Bridgeport business’s walls, all showcasing Blevins’ talent that he has improved upon during nearly 30 years in business.
Veterans Day parades return to Clarksburg; continuing throughout North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American flags and patriotism will both be on display throughout North Central West Virginia this week during Veterans Day parades. Meuse-Argonne VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg has coordinated Veterans Day activities to be held in the downtown area Friday that will be highlighted by a parade that starts at noon.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think back, if you are old enough to do so, to those days when…
Pigrome, Perkins connect twice in Towson's 27-3 win
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw a pair of touchdown passes to Isaiah Perkins and Towson defeated Villanova 27-3 on Saturday. Matthew Mercurio kicked a 25-yard field goal for the game's first points in the opening quarter but Villanova (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) didn't score again with the Tigers (4-5, 2-4) holding the Wildcats to 153 yards offense.
The season of giving: North Central West Virginia charities preparing for holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With November’s arrival, charities everywhere will begin an end-of-the-year push to fill up food pantries for Thanksgiving, collect Christmas gifts and gather monetary donations in time for the holiday season. In Clarksburg, The Mustard Seed provides food, clothing and housewares to the community...
Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region 1 cheer title; Brooke finishes 2nd
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed crowd in the East Fairmont High School gym Saturday morning for the Class AAA Region 1 cheer squad competition. The crowd, per usual for a cheer competition, was loud and raucous from the very beginning...
Liberty volleyball reaches new heights, but Philip Barbour reigns again
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The very top of Class AA volleyball’s Region II hasn’t changed one bit. But there is one newcomer ready to represent the area at the state tournament. Regional tournament host and defending champion Philip Barbour cruised to a pair of straight-set wins...
Brown calls offense 'putrid' in loss to Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There were a whole lot of bad things that happened to West Virginia’s football team as it lost to Iowa State, 31-14, in Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, but oddly enough, the worst thing may have been forcing a punt. We...
Guglielmello's clutch kick lifts Stony Brook over Morgan St.
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Angelo Guglielmello's 37-yard field goal as time expired lifted Stony Brook to a 24-22 victory over Morgan State on Saturday. Morgan State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from an 11-point deficit and take a 22-21 lead. Alfonzo Graham scored on a 44-yard run and Andre Crawley caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Duce Taylor, but the Bears failed on a two-point conversion after each touchdown.
Morgantown volleyball wins Class AAA Region I title
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown volleyball coach Erica Manor is pretty sure this is a three-peat. With their 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Bridgeport in the Class AAA Region I championship on Saturday at Morgantown, the Mohigans won another regional championship, believed to be their third in a row.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josiah Harris 11/3/22
West Virginia forward Josiah Harris knew that playing for a Hall of Fame coach would be a "no-brainer" for him, and he has fully recovered from the broken kneecap he suffered in his last high school contest to prepare himself for his first year of college competition.
Delaware St. holds off South Carolina St. in OT, wins 27-24
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Charles Peeler picked off a Tyrece Nick pass in overtime, Nathan Wilson kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal and Delaware State withstood a South Carolina State fourth-quarter comeback to take a 27-24 victory on Saturday. Nick found Jordan Smith from 19 yards out with :48
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame 11/5/22
West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills tries not to let constant holds affect him, and he did play well while Iowa State grappled and tackled him repeatedly, recording five tackles, including three for losses, and a sack.
Glenville State rallies past Fairmont State, 38-36
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Falcons (3-7, 3-6 Mountain East Conference) led by 10 points at halftime but fell to Glenville State (6-4, 5-4 MEC) 38-36 on Saturday afternoon at Duvall-Rosier Field. Pioneer quarterback Anthony Garrett threw for four touchdowns and 257 passing yards. Alfred Menjor...
WVU loses on road to Iowa State, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers struggled mightily on offense and lost on the road to the Iowa State Cyclones, 31-14, to fall to the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Quarterback JT Daniels completed 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an...
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials remaining vigilant of RSV, flu cases
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to roll on, Marion County officials are balancing that virus with increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases. Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said that while COVID-19 is certainly still a priority, the school system has become...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
Ames, IA -- Images from West Virginia's 31-14 loss to Iowa State. The defeat dropped the Mountaineers to the basement of the Big 12 Conference and left them one loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game.
