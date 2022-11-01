ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Birth announcements

BRAGER — A daughter, Finnley Gray Brager, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born Oct. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hailey Brager (Pugh) and Jonathan Brager of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Cindy Pugh, Stonewood. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Sterner, Stonewood, and Paul and Laurie Brager, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Pigrome, Perkins connect twice in Towson's 27-3 win

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw a pair of touchdown passes to Isaiah Perkins and Towson defeated Villanova 27-3 on Saturday. Matthew Mercurio kicked a 25-yard field goal for the game's first points in the opening quarter but Villanova (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) didn't score again with the Tigers (4-5, 2-4) holding the Wildcats to 153 yards offense.
TOWSON, MD
WVNews

Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region 1 cheer title; Brooke finishes 2nd

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed crowd in the East Fairmont High School gym Saturday morning for the Class AAA Region 1 cheer squad competition. The crowd, per usual for a cheer competition, was loud and raucous from the very beginning...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Brown calls offense 'putrid' in loss to Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There were a whole lot of bad things that happened to West Virginia’s football team as it lost to Iowa State, 31-14, in Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, but oddly enough, the worst thing may have been forcing a punt. We...
AMES, IA
WVNews

Guglielmello's clutch kick lifts Stony Brook over Morgan St.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Angelo Guglielmello's 37-yard field goal as time expired lifted Stony Brook to a 24-22 victory over Morgan State on Saturday. Morgan State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from an 11-point deficit and take a 22-21 lead. Alfonzo Graham scored on a 44-yard run and Andre Crawley caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Duce Taylor, but the Bears failed on a two-point conversion after each touchdown.
STONY BROOK, NY
WVNews

Morgantown volleyball wins Class AAA Region I title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown volleyball coach Erica Manor is pretty sure this is a three-peat. With their 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Bridgeport in the Class AAA Region I championship on Saturday at Morgantown, the Mohigans won another regional championship, believed to be their third in a row.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josiah Harris 11/3/22

West Virginia forward Josiah Harris knew that playing for a Hall of Fame coach would be a "no-brainer" for him, and he has fully recovered from the broken kneecap he suffered in his last high school contest to prepare himself for his first year of college competition. Welcome to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Delaware St. holds off South Carolina St. in OT, wins 27-24

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Charles Peeler picked off a Tyrece Nick pass in overtime, Nathan Wilson kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal and Delaware State withstood a South Carolina State fourth-quarter comeback to take a 27-24 victory on Saturday. Nick found Jordan Smith from 19 yards out with :48...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame 11/5/22

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills tries not to let constant holds affect him, and he did play well while Iowa State grappled and tackled him repeatedly, recording five tackles, including three for losses, and a sack. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Glenville State rallies past Fairmont State, 38-36

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Falcons (3-7, 3-6 Mountain East Conference) led by 10 points at halftime but fell to Glenville State (6-4, 5-4 MEC) 38-36 on Saturday afternoon at Duvall-Rosier Field. Pioneer quarterback Anthony Garrett threw for four touchdowns and 257 passing yards. Alfred Menjor...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU loses on road to Iowa State, 31-14

AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers struggled mightily on offense and lost on the road to the Iowa State Cyclones, 31-14, to fall to the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Quarterback JT Daniels completed 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an...
AMES, IA
WVNews

Marion Co., West Virginia, officials remaining vigilant of RSV, flu cases

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to roll on, Marion County officials are balancing that virus with increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases. Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said that while COVID-19 is certainly still a priority, the school system has become...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, IA -- Images from West Virginia's 31-14 loss to Iowa State. The defeat dropped the Mountaineers to the basement of the Big 12 Conference and left them one loss away from being eliminated from bowl contention. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy