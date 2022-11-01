ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pfizer claims promising results for maternal RSV vaccine in protecting infants

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164qVi_0iuRu00V00

Pfizer's v accine against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, showed promising results protecting newborns when the shot is administered to mothers during the late stages of their pregnancies, according to new clinical trial data from the company.

In the trial, the vaccine was about 80% effective at preventing severe RSV disease in the infant's first 90 days of life and nearly 70% effective at protecting against severe illness requiring hospitalizations or breathing assistance in the infant's first six months of life.

RSV is a common respiratory illness that typically causes coldlike symptoms, but it can be particularly dangerous for infants and older adults. An estimated 58,000 children under 5 years old are hospitalized each year due to an RSV infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FLU SEASON OFF TO EARLY START WITH HOSPITALIZATIONS ON THE RISE

“We are thrilled by these data as this is the first-ever investigational vaccine shown to help protect newborns against severe RSV-related respiratory illness immediately at birth,” said Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice president and chief scientific officer for vaccine research and development at Pfizer. "We look forward to working with the FDA and other regulatory agencies to bring this vaccine candidate to expectant mothers to help protect their infants against severe RSV during their most vulnerable first six months of life, which has the highest burden of RSV illness in infants."

Pfizer says it plans to apply for approval for the vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2022, which would make it the first vaccine available for RSV.

The trial included about 7,400 pregnant women ages 49 or younger who were given the vaccine in their late second or third trimester of pregnancy. The mothers were monitored until 6 months after giving birth to assess for any safety concerns, and their babies were followed for at least one year after birth.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The results offer promise that an RSV vaccine could be on the horizon. Children's hospitals across the country report an early surge in respiratory diseases, including RSV, is overwhelming their emergency rooms and filling pediatric beds.

Comments / 1

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Pfizer and BioNTech start study to test combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday they have begun an early-stage study to test a combination vaccine for COVID-19 and the flu. The vaccine will combine the drugmakers' updated COVID-19 booster targeting the original strain of the COVID-19 virus from 2020 and omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 with the influenza shot in hopes of simplifying the process for vaccinating individuals against both diseases at once.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
WashingtonExaminer

SEE IT: Musk suggests AOC is hypocritical after she mocks Twitter changes

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter to mock its new CEO Elon Musk over potential changes coming to the social media platform. Musk discussed revamping the platform’s verification process earlier this week, originally saying users could be charged $20 monthly for their blue check mark. He then teased a new price of $8, noting the need for the platform to generate revenue.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy