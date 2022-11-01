ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Taylor Swift Bringing 'The Eras Tour' To Philadelphia For 3 Nights

By David Cifarelli
 8 days ago

It's me – Hi!

Taylor Swift has announced the United States dates for her upcoming tour in support of her tenth smash album "Midnights," released last month.

"The Eras Tour" will present "a journey through the musical eras" of Swift's career both past and present, the singer said on Twitter.

The tour will feature 35 stops around the country including three nights at  Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field May 12, 13 and 14. Swift originally had two dates at Lincoln, but added a third due to popular demand.

Read More: Taylor Swift announces new tour shows in and around NJ

Swift also revealed several openers that will accompany her on "The Eras Tour," with Phoebe Bridgers coming all three nights to Lincoln and Gracie Abrams on just the third.

Eager "Swifties" looking to get first dibs on tickets can register for early ticket access here . More information about the tour and updates on ticket sales can be found on Swift's website .

